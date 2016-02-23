GLUCK?! Mouse click event handling!!! - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well yes, I wrote my own mouse and keyboard event handler
I hear you. I won't ask you how or what you did, or ask for the code, because it's not nice and it's not in good conscience, because you did it yourself. ;-)
Ok, the main thing is that there is a solution to the problem and we will think about the solution and how to get this result.
The interesting thing is that absolutely all panels that I was able to check at the time of this glitch - absolutely all have this problem.
All you see in my videos is pure MKL4 and WINAPI (all the visuals are written in mokla)
That's cool - really cool, did you use dlls? i honestly thought that mt5 was.... i didn't even realise it.
I hear you. I won't ask you how or what you did, or ask for the code, because it's not nice and it's not in good conscience, because you did it yourself. ;-)
Ok, the main thing is that there is a solution to the problem and we will think about the solution and how to get this result.
The interesting thing is that absolutely all panels that I was able to check at the time of this glitch - absolutely all have this problem.
That's cool - really cool, have you used the dlls?
no
I can't help you with that, I haven't looked into 5 yet :)))
Oooh, the language is very powerful, to be honest I started reading and studying it since its launch, I wrote the first panels in the form of buttons by the way. But then I saw the contest and thought why not, I've already done it. And as it turned out, I took even 2 place....................
I got interested in mt5, namely in visualisation........
no
watched that video again, yes language 4, and I even understood how YOU made it.
Through the objects of 4 languages :-)
This is also my first experience... i even tried to replace the chart window with my own window :-) put it on the MDI form got it.... and then i started.... Either I got lazy or didn't have the brains for it.
Well, I'll get to five somehow... later on... I've got a lot of work to do on the fourth.