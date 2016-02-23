GLUCK?! Mouse click event handling!!! - page 2

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FAQ:
Well yes, I wrote my own mouse and keyboard event handler

I hear you. I won't ask you how or what you did, or ask for the code, because it's not nice and it's not in good conscience, because you did it yourself. ;-)

Ok, the main thing is that there is a solution to the problem and we will think about the solution and how to get this result.

The interesting thing is that absolutely all panels that I was able to check at the time of this glitch - absolutely all have this problem.

 
FAQ:
All you see in my videos is pure MKL4 and WINAPI (all the visuals are written in mokla)

That's cool - really cool, did you use dlls? i honestly thought that mt5 was.... i didn't even realise it.

 
Vladon:

I hear you. I won't ask you how or what you did, or ask for the code, because it's not nice and it's not in good conscience, because you did it yourself. ;-)

Ok, the main thing is that there is a solution to the problem and we will think about the solution and how to get this result.

The interesting thing is that absolutely all panels that I was able to check at the time of this glitch - absolutely all have this problem.

I can't help you with that, I haven't looked into the fifth one yet :)))
 
Vladon:
That's cool - really cool, have you used the dlls?

no

 
FAQ:
I can't help you with that, I haven't looked into 5 yet :)))

Oooh, the language is very powerful, to be honest I started reading and studying it since its launch, I wrote the first panels in the form of buttons by the way. But then I saw the contest and thought why not, I've already done it. And as it turned out, I took even 2 place....................

I got interested in mt5, namely in visualisation........

 
FAQ:
no

watched that video again, yes language 4, and I even understood how YOU made it.

Through the objects of 4 languages :-)

This is also my first experience... i even tried to replace the chart window with my own window :-) put it on the MDI form got it.... and then i started.... Either I got lazy or didn't have the brains for it.

 
Well, I'll get to five somehow... later on... I've got a lot of work to do on the fourth.
 
FAQ:
Well, I'll get to five somehow... later on... I've got a lot of work to do on the fourth.
Good for you. :-) really surprised that the whole panel is made by Labels.... :-)
 
Vladon: even tried to replace the chart window with my window :-) put it on the MDI form succeeded....
That's worth a separate conversation, drop me a line with your skype and let's talk about it in a couple of days - busy at the moment...
 
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