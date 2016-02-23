GLUCK?! Mouse click event handling!!! - page 3
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FAQ, would this programme be useful to you?
FAQ, maybe you can use this program?
What's this?
s0m.narod.ru
Thanks, I'll have a look. I've added it to my bookmarks. I actually wrote the window scanner myself, but it's always interesting to look at someone else's implementation. Thank you.
What's this?
s0m.narod.ru
I don't block anything...
Probably because there is no antivirus? :-) mine blocks everything that is dangerous, although sometimes it blocks even things that are not dangerous, but very rarely.
Probably because there is no antivirus? :-) mine blocks everything that is dangerous, although sometimes it blocks even things that are not dangerous, but very rarely.
Shit, there was a bookmarked page where you could download a file and it was checked by several antiviruses... I can't find it.
I've been using this software for a long time, since 2007. Maybe they've spiked the distribution on the site over that time. :)
UPD: I found it, www.virustotal.com . I'll check it out.
http://online2.drweb.com/cache/?i=f13af8521401d7835049b75fb9ee64a9
Checked with DrWeb's online scanner - all fine.
Checked with Virustotal.com, (DrWeb, Kaspersky and many others) - all clean(link)