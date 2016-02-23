GLUCK?! Mouse click event handling!!! - page 13
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And you get a version with a specially designed bug - small line blips!
:))
do you have a solution to this problem? I've looked through everything - I can't think of anything else yet, and it's not a bug, changing the lines is deliberate, but it blips - I've written the problem before.
I wouldn't even say it's a blip, it's a shift in lines along the x axis.
Dear fellow traders!
I just copied an example from .chm manual in the description of OrderSendAsync function, with a simple button responding to a click, in my case it looks like this:
As it turns out, it triggers when the timeframe changes. Can you please tell me how this problem can be solved?
Dear fellow traders!
I just copied an example from .chm manual in the description of OrderSendAsync function, with a simple button responding to a click, in my case it looks like this:
As it turns out, it triggers when the timeframe changes. Can you please tell me how this problem can be solved?
The standard example for OrderSendAsync does not react to change of chart period. This means that you have messed up something. You need more information: terminal type, terminal build and your entire code.
Vladimir, thank you for your prompt response!
Here is the information on the terminal:
Here is the code (just started to learn how trading functions work):
Vladimir, thank you for your prompt response!
Here is the information on the terminal:
Here is the code (just started to learn how the trading functions work):
At first glance, remove while.
I see what the problem is. Just explain this logic, please, why the button handler is affected by the presence/absence of the line
???
Looks like it's not just this line. I'll have to do some more dancing to get the crooked metatrader to work properly...
I.e. in my example it worked fine, but in the real programme it didn't((
I.e. in my example it worked fine, but in the real programme it didn't((
Maybe there's a kink somewhere else? You won't get very far with that approach
Looks like it's not just this line. I'll have to do some more dancing to get the crooked metatrader to work properly...
I.e. in my example it worked fine, but in the real programme it didn't((