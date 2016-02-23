GLUCK?! Mouse click event handling!!! - page 5
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The move task was also quite easy, and it didn't require any plug-in libraries. the event was a mouse move, the state of the left button and a couple of conditions.
The move task was also quite easy, and it didn't require any plug-in libraries. the event is a mouse move, the state of the left button and a couple of conditions.
Thank you for keeping us informed about the new functionality of the product, which is sold on the market.
ps: but they were too lazy to make it so that the panel would stick to the mouse not by a corner but by that place where the cursor was?
Thank you for keeping us informed about the new functionality of the product on the market.
ps: but you were too lazy to do it nicely? so that the panel would stick to the mouse not by a corner, but by the place where the cursor was?
Is it bad that I am making a video? It has nothing to do with product functionality. I've shown examples on all the products that are in the public domain.
sticking the cursor in place hasn't worked yet.
After all, I have asked how to do certain things and no one has been able to give a specific answer, even knowing how to do it.
sticking the cursor in place hasn't worked yet.
Look at the coordinates of the mouse in relation to your corner of the panel. And then position the corner with those corrections in mind.
Good luck.
Look at the coordinates of the mouse in relation to your panel corner. Then position the corner with these corrections in mind.
Good luck.
Thanks, did so, but the cursor still goes back to the 0.0 point of my pole.
/But thanks anyway for the initiative, usually no one ever divulges secrets...
I did it with some manipulation, but I'm not going to post a video. Thanks for the tip. I did calculate the cursor in relation to the 0 point, but I reset the difference at each event, I do not understand why I did it, but I corrected it and everything worked.
I downloaded your product solely for information purposes.
There's still a lot to fix. :)
You won't know how to move the panel right away, by the way, the panel doesn't move when it's collapsed.
The panel is easy to move outside the chart and lose it there.
Take it as a help.
Downloaded your product solely for review purposes.
There's still a lot to fix. :)
You won't know how to move the panel right away, by the way, the panel doesn't move when it's collapsed.
It's easy to drag the panel away from the chart and lose it there.
Take it as a help.
Thank you.
Chart limits are defined rigidly, you can't see higher below - done.
Also will not take minus values from now on.
State of the closebutton - put it in place (I didn't think the user would not want to leave).
Moving in collapsed form - problematic, but solvable.
By the way, the drag and drop is the same as in all Windows windows, so I didn't bother with a special drag and drop icon