GLUCK?! Mouse click event handling!!! - page 12
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Actually, it makes sense to make some noise.
sure does, but not in this stale thread.
As I understand it, it's not all that easy to do, but it's all doable if you want to.
A lot can be added to the user's mouse functionality, if you allow for priority interception by objects. This is the starting point. Then the right click could be delegated to user menus, and MOUSEWHEEL could be created, and drag objects without dragging the chart with it, etc.
Well, how do you formalise the initial step? What should I ask the MC to do first, so that they don't refuse?
A petition in the form of a poll to sign on the right button or moving the chart?
Of course it does, but not in this stale thread.
Well, how do you formalise the initial step? What should I ask the MCs to do first, so that they don't say no?
Petition in the form of a poll to sign on the right button or move the chart?
Just list all the disadvantages, point by point, concerning the management of user interface elements. All this has already been voiced many times. All that's left to do is to put it together and formalise it into a Service Desk. ))
P.S. In general, a poll would be interesting too. Only once for all items. And two variants - do's/won'ts. Only, how to make it then? List all items in first post and two options in survey?
We just need to list all the cons, point by point, concerning the management of the user interface elements. All of this has already been mentioned many times. All that remains is to put it together and form it into a Service Desk. ))
P.S. In general, a poll would be interesting too. Only once for all items. And two variants - do's/won'ts. Only, how to make it then? List all items in first post and two options in survey?
Of course it does, but not in this stale thread.
Well, how do you format the initial step? What should I ask the MC to start with, so that they don't say no?
A petition in the form of a poll to sign on the right button or move the chart?
I will continue my research in this stale topic.
All "geniuses", please do not post comments here.
Problem: I was able to solve the problem of user objects overlaying on the panel when they are created
Solution: redraw the panel window when creating a new user object. Maybe there is another way?
!
Problem: Was able to solve the problem with accidentally clicking on modification lines when pressing the panel button.
Solution: Disable visibility of trade levels when clicking on panel buttons, but at the same time draw the same levels on the chart so there is no blooming effect. This is the only way to solve the problem so far, because modification window popping up when clicking on the button to open a position is annoying to say the least.
Of course, a lot of things can be solved withG, but in the end you end up with a big pile ofG. And you want everything to be perfect. )))
In any case it is interesting to know how you managed to exclude appearance of modification window, if you click in their area, but on the object located above.
P.S. Already saw your solution. I don't want to make a crutch, but I have to.
I understand that you get a big pile ofG, but waiting until the developers introduce this or that property or event -isn't interesting. That's why you have to do everything inG.
I solved the problem this way. The only thing I don't like is that in the terminal the dashed line starts with a long line, and if you add an object by user - it starts with a short line.
blinks like this. : It's a bit of a blur, but sometimes it's a little less blurry in the video. By blurring, I mean blurring the lines themselves. trading level lines.
Ouch, I can't see in the video.
I made some pictures.
If you look closely, there's a couple of pixels shifting the line..:
The new version has been added to the market. download from the market, it shows a small blinking of lines.
hurry up! Only now!!! download this unique product!
And you get a version with a specially designed bug - small line blips!
:))