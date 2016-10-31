Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 206
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Nah, more like the opposite )) no offence. You really look like a caveman with a cudgel.)
So you think that because I am a caveman I am asking a question to which everyone knows the answer?
Since this is "Pure maths, physics, logic and brain games in general" ;) I propose a problem worthy of attention:
Everybody knows Newton's laws. Suppose that the motion chart of some (any) financial instrument (the price) is a trajectory of a body of mass m=1.
Determine the force acting on this body.
Not known to everyone for a long time, but disconnected from reality.
Not known to everyone for a long time, but detached from reality.
The questions about trapezoids are also out of touch with reality, but that doesn't stop people from exercising their brains, because this is "Pure Math, Physics, Logic and Tasks for Brains" ;)
But to distract from confusing quotes, you can do without them, and formulate the problem differently:
Everyone knows Newton's laws. Suppose that we know the trajectory of motion of a body of massm=1.
Determine the force acting on this body.
.
Of course, this is not school geometry, it is more complicated ;)))
come on. people are abstracting here.
)) well, if "nothing to do with commerce" then go for it.
What is the velocity of the body at each point? If you know the velocity, you can calculate the acceleration and then the force.
Well, why not enough...? From the trajectory (which is known) we can determine all the necessary quantities.
:)
By trajectory of a point you mean a graph of change of its single coordinate with time? It's not a trajectory. It is a graph of movement.
The point in this case has only one coordinate - the price. The trajectory of this point is a straight line.
There are two variants of the movement plot in this case:
In the first case there is a force acting on the point all the time, in the second case there is a force acting on the point periodically. Which variant needs a solution?
Well, why not enough...? From the trajectory (which is known) all the necessary values can be determined.
Opana
:)
By trajectory of a point you mean a graph of change of its single coordinate with time? It's not a trajectory. It is a graph of movement.
The point in this case has only one coordinate - the price. The trajectory of this point is a straight line.
There are two variants of the movement graph in this case:
In the first case there is a force acting on the point all the time, in the second case there is a force acting on the point periodically. For which variant do we need a solution?
This is the trajectory ---> X=X(t)
You need the solution that describes the force that causes a given point to move along a given trajectory.