Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 209
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Everything is even more confused... Look - it's not funny anymore... Tell meas a Russian man to a Russian man how many coordinates the body has? By an Arabic number. I understand that this is not important for solution in general case. But it's not the general case you want...
I speak as the Russian person to the Russian person:
In the plane of two coordinates -- abscissa axis and ordinate axis -- a trajectory of motion is given :
.
If it is so difficult for you to abstract, then imagine that this trace was left by tractor (three-dimensional body), driven by drunken tractor driver ;))
Oleg, why are you raging here? You have no task at all. In fact, you are asking to plot the derivative from the graph of a function. And what is the joke? The topic of the price derivative is worn out in the forums, the problem itself is leaky and the most that can be learned from it is the realization that the price is not a physical body.If you're talking about price - here it's offtop and taboo, for that go to banana. If about "physical body of mass m=1" - the problem is solved by constructing a derivative.
In that case tell me what force caused "physical body of mass m=1" to move along such a trajectory:
.
Well, since everything is already up to holes, it won't be too hard to answer the question ;))
You know the answer, don't you? Or don't you?
In that case tell me what force caused "physical body of mass m=1" to move along such a trajectory:
Well, since it's all up to scratch, it shouldn't be too hard to give you the answer ;))
You know the answer, don't you? Or don't you?
Of course I do. Force F=1.
Isn't that right?
Of course I do. Force F=1.
Isn't that right?
Isn'tF=1 ???
Strong ;)))
If you're talking about price, that's off-topic and taboo, go to bananas for that.
ehhh.... and here i thought it was "brain problems"...
well, I'll leave you to it... ;))
If you find it so difficult to abstract, imagine that this trail was left by a tractor (a three-dimensional body) driving a drunken tractor driver in a field ;)))
Man, just when I was about to point out that we're about to reach the tractors, it turns out that we're already with them :(
Of course I do. Force F=1.
Isn't that right?
You knew !!!
I think I've proved it for dividing by three. Watch your hands:
Ъ.
// Crooked, verbose, but seems to be correct. Check it out.
Yeah, it seems to be correct. Thanks, now I see that the algorhythm is generally correct.
Now looking for an easier justification.