Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 208
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If you analyse the change in coordinates of the ball when playing ping-pong along the table, you get just the second picture.
The dots are the moments of impact on the ball.
Yes??..
Hmm, there's nothing in the problem about physical properties of the body (I mentioned the horrors that happen to the body when the trajectory changes - the ball crumples).
How many coordinates does a body have? I move in three-dimensional space, the mouse on the monitor screen in two. And the body?
Consider the motion of the body in the vertical plane. That's just to make it easier.
The only difference is the notation
Yes??..
Hmm, there's nothing in the problem about the physical properties of the body (I mentioned the horrors that happen to the body when the trajectory changes - the ball crumples).
No need to make up anything superfluous -- like a bouncing ball, its colour and the observer's thoughtfulness ;)))
Suppose we know the trajectory of a body of massm=1.
Determine the force acting on this body.
to take your mind off the confusing quotes, you can do without them,
Consider the motion of the body in the vertical plane. That's just to make it easier.
The only difference is the notation.
In the plane, you mean 2 coordinates?
Like this? The trajectory on the left is the motion graph on the right (in one of the coordinates).
Like this? Trajectory on the left - motion graph on the right (in one of the coordinates).
I'm hooked. Beauty
In the plane - as in 2 coordinates?
Like this? Trajectory on the left - motion graph on the right (one of the coordinates).
Perfect.
Now we have to solve the inverse problem: determine the force from the known trajectory.
But in your terminology it sounds differently : from the known graph of motion determine the trajectory. --- Doesn't it hurt your ear?
That's great.
Now we have to solve the inverse problem: determine the force from a known trajectory.
But in your terminology it sounds different: determine the trajectory from a known graph of motion. --- Doesn't that ring a bell?
Everything is even more confused... Look - it's not funny anymore... Tell me as a Russian man to a Russian man how many coordinates the body under study has? By an Arabic number. I understand that this is not important for solution in general case. But it's not the general case you want...
No need to make up anything superfluous -- like a bouncing ball, its colour and the thoughtfulness of the observer ;)))
Suppose we know the trajectory of a body of massm=1.
Determine the force acting on this body.
Oleg, why are you raging here? You don't have any task. Actually you are asking to plot the derivative from the function graph. And what's the gag? The subject of the price derivative is worn out on forums, the problem itself is leaky and the most you can get from it is the realization that the price is not a physical body.If about the price - here it is offtop and taboo, for that to a ban. If about "physical body of mass m=1" - the problem is solved by construction of the derivative.