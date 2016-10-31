Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 201
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No - I drew it myself - by connecting all the possible points in sequence and cutting off the excess :)OK - I have to connect the corners one by one. I'll let you know when I get it.
No - I drew it myself - by connecting all the possible points in sequence and cutting off the excess :)OK - I'll go through the corners one by one. I'll let you know if I get it.
Everything looks suspiciously beautiful. I have changed the trapezoids and repeated your constructions. Everything converges with pixel-precise hand-drawn accuracy.
The small dots under the base show the exact division.
I have to think about it.
It only works if the trapezoid is not a parallelogram.)
only if the trapezoid is not a parallelogram )
Mathemat:A parallelogram is easy to turn into a trapezium.
the ruler to the bottom right (left) corner and draw a line upwards so that it crosses the top base... Then all the same operations...
That's understandable. Can you prove what I asked you to prove?
A parallelogram can easily be turned into a trapezoid.
It doesn't work for a rectangle, for Christ's sake.)
ZZZ: it does fit ) in the case of a right triangle it is proved by the radii of circles.
It doesn't work for a rectangle, for Christ's sake.)
ZS: it fits ) in the case of a right triangle it is proved by the radii of the circles.
Fuck the rectangle. We have a trapezoid with different bases.
And how are you going to build a right triangle with one ruler?
- then build the extensions of sides 3 and 4, and from their intersection point build 5 through the diagonal intersection point. This 5 divides the large base in half,
Fuck the rectangle. We have a trapezoid with different bases.
And how are you going to build a right triangle with just a ruler?
Use the ruler as a compass to find the third vertex of a right triangle.
use a straight edge ruler to find the altitudes, aka medians.
with respect to the centre of an incircle (intersection of altitudes), reflect in a straight line through the centre the angles of the triangle
The intersection of the sides of the original triangle and the mirrored triangle divide each side into three parts
using a ruler as a compass, find the third vertex of a right triangle.