Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thanks, but I'm still at the very beginning of the path and I think I'll have to work hard, as I've not even had a chance to start, but there are already a lot of ideas and options. Now I will have to test them all before making any conclusions. ))
It's all like this. Methodical, meticulous and most importantly, slow! :-)
If you're interested, you can see my thoughts in my penultimate post on this page of the 4th forum.
I will soon continue my research in that direction myself...
If you use this scheme, for example, when you change trading sessions with levels calculated using Asian levels, it works fine.
The build-up scheme is clear, but I do not understand what is "two times shorter profit" and what is "calculation of levels on Asiatic". I do understand something, but maybe not what you mean. :)
It's all like this. Methodical, meticulous and most importantly, slow! :-)
If you're interested, you can see my thoughts in my penultimate post on this page of the 4th forum.
I'll continue my own research in this direction soon...
If I've understood the build scheme, I don't know what is "half profit" and what is "calculation of levels according to Asiatic". I do understand something, but maybe not what you mean. :)Thank you, I will surely have a look. ))
read more here.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/138220
If you do not know what I mean, i don't know what to do with it. i may have a better idea, i would like to listen to your commentaries.
I don't want to speak either for or against. But I will say this:
Matches in the hands of a fool are dangerous and can cause a lot of trouble.
The venom of the most venomous snakes is used to make medicine that saves lives.
So one should not speak categorically for or against. A diplomatic approach to the issue is needed.
Well. Sometimes such phenomenal results are obtained. But of course it is all very risky. ))
//---
In general, I would recommend developing a martingale subsystem on a bad strategy with a lot of long series with losing trades. And then see how it works on your "trump" system. )) For example, what is above (about 4000 trades), turned out from maybe 10% of what should be in a full-fledged trading system and the net result is this:
//---
The working name of this system is "Tweaker". ))) Entries are random. Maybe if I optimized parameters I could get better results, but I did not want to waste my time on it and the goal was to develop martin on losing series.
So, mql5.com in your hands and go with the song. ))
the goal was to develop a martin on losing series.
It's like.
1 658 576 / 10 000 = 165 kopecks set aside for three years on a constant lot forward period, with a maximum drawdown of about 15 000. I think you're eating too much, or I'm slowing down as usual.
It's like.
1 658 576 / 10 000 = 165 kopecks set aside for three years on a constant lot forward period, with a maximum drawdown of about 15 000. I think you're eating too much, or I'm slowing down as usual.
It's like.
1 658 576 / 10 000 = 165 kopecks set aside for three years on a constant lot forward period, with a maximum drawdown of about 15 000. I think you're eating too much, or I'm slowing down as usual.
I don't understand what you were counting.
And the result is just a beautiful fluke. The risks need to be much lower. By as much as 10 times. And the profits will also decrease. )) In general, the system needs to be improved first of all. This one just has a fixed Take Profit and trailing.
Wasn't it immediately clear that it wasn't a martin chart, but some "Drisney"? :-)