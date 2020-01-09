Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 3
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"Wings, legs... The main thing is the tail!" (с)
You always have to look at the situation and think with your head. And unsubstantiated statements - martin is good or martin is bad - are unfounded, without discussing the specific trading methodology.
Although I personally prefer the optimal F. The risks are also exorbitant, but the profit/risk may be higher (not always).
"Wings, legs... The main thing is the tail!" (с)
You always have to look at the situation and think with your head. And unsubstantiated statements - martin is good or martin is bad - are unfounded, without discussing the specific trading methodology.
Although I personally prefer the optimal F. The risks are also exorbitant, but the profit/risk may be higher (not always).
I don't know why they are so unfair: I don't know what to do with them, and they don't start doing it.
And just like in the fairy tale, in 1-2 days they fly off the scene.
Why are they being unsubstantiated?
On Alpari there were a lot of managers with martin, for the time being...
And like a fairy tale, in 1 or 2 days they flew off the scene.
There will always be a flight from the stage (even if you don't trade), just some MM methods can speed it up (as well as reaching a certain profit threshold). You need to set a goal - I want to earn 100 rubles in six months, and having spent only 50. Or say, I can spend 1000, and I want a minimum of 3000.
Having tested the hypothetical strategy on history, I find out that I need 10 years to achieve the objective with a constant lot. However, if I were to use a martin, I would be able to reach this goal in 3 months, but once or twice a year I might fail. In this case I'll choose a martin, and the initial amount may be divided into several parts. For example I may use one part for trading and deposit the rest. In general, there are a lot of variants, and it is possible to earn more than a constant lot in this case.
Having reached the goal - why try fortune? We are not in a casino, we are "working" . We make a withdrawal/we pause/we analyse how the strategy behaved, etc.
Well, if I try to make all the money in the world with martin for 10 years, it's clear that I won't succeed.
But the MM method always depends on the particular strategy. "Universalists" deceive themselves and others by saying unambiguously that this is always bad and this is always good. What's bad and what's good - you always need to look at a specific example.
No, what I meant was 500-1000 bp old.
Buy now, for example USDJPY or GBPJPY (SWAP positive) with 0.01 lot and set a Buy limit every 500 points to double.
If you don't want to be unsubstantiated, you should develop an Expert Advisor, so as your aims are far ahead, you may run it for the last five years.
Then take a look at the equity values (absolute and relative). If you are not convinced, multiply the value of these snot by its duration in time - this is roughly equivalent to the amount of "eaten" nerves. And finally, compare this moral damage with the resulting return.
P.S. You can use martin, but not so bluntly and everywhere, especially with wooden settings.
First of all: You should never use martin (and other strategies with radical lot increase).
Secondly, if you have nothing to do and want to one "beautiful" day drain the entire depo using a martin, then the most important thing for him is to minimize the series of losses.
Why are they being unsubstantiated?
There were a lot of managers on Alpari with martin, for the time being...
And just like in the fairy tale, in 1-2 days they flew off the scene.
In short, they just didn't know how to cook it.
So as not to be unsubstantiated, make an EA, and since the targets are long range, run it for the last five years.
Then look at the value of the equity snot (absolute and relative). If you are not convinced, multiply the value of these snot by its duration in time - this is roughly equivalent to the amount of "eaten" nerves. And finally compare this moral damage with the resulting profits.
P.S. You can use martin, but not so bluntly and everywhere, especially with wooden settings.
I agree with you! I omitted the fact that first the EA determines whether to buy USDJPY,GBPJPY,NZDJPY or USDZAR and sell, on the contrary, it will be a loss.
Three reasons to use martin: greed, stupidity and chance.
Three reasons to use martin: greed, stupidity and chance.
I can't prescribe everything to a dumb robot, but in manual trading you have to be intelligent and understand in general what is going where.
Then everything becomes a general composition and movement.
For example, the correction was 1.3000-1.3283 on the EUR...By May 5. By the way, the date is significant.
You can see that Greece is going to hell. We know the expiration of options on May 4 ... So what? You couldn't just dump at every peak? Yes, easily.
But the total volume should be within MM. That's it. You may use one or two martin... You need certain understanding of the process, high probability and money management.
wrote.