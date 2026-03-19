Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 451
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MT4
MT4
Display what you're kicking in the function as text and watch it, it's easier to understand. You'll figure it out on your own.
I understand that ... But then if you make an owl, graphical objects may run away ... So I thought maybe they can be found mathematically... The trend was shown to illustrate the method of calculation of Rci value on the graph ... It is possible that Rci at the time of calculation of this value will not be there ...
You're a monster))) Everyone helps but me)))
Is it hard to trace every digit on the screen and find the error. I've never used RSI.
Why remove it and put it up all at once and do it all the time? Is it a fetish or something? And the line will not be on the indicator chart.
I used to have a problem with the trend line not always re-drawing without deletion, and it still does.
I will not write the full code here.
I used to have problems - the trend was not always redrawn without deletion, it still is.
I will not write the full code here.
You help newbies by immediately suggesting the wrong approach, without even thinking that you teach them to make code with... I don't even know how to say ..., not with mistakes, but just like in the picture
And then the "professionals" stamp their trinkets... ;)
You help newbies by immediately suggesting the wrong approach, without even thinking that you teach them to make code with... I don't even know how to say... not with mistakes, just like in the picture.
And then the "professionals" stamp their trinkets... ;)
what's wrong, O wise one? )
So that the discussion on "what's wrong?" doesn't drag on for 100 pages, I'll answer right away and again - I'm not going to write full code here for free and please don't jump up from your chair and stretch your hands to the keyboard to write a post for the sake of flooding.
Showed the way in solving the issue and that's the end of it.
where is the mistake, O Wise One? )
Lest the discussion on "what's wrong?" drag on for 100 pages, I'll answer right away and again - I'm not going to write full code here for free and please don't jump up from your chair and stretch your hands to the keyboard to write a post for the sake of flooding.
Showed the way in solving the issue and that was the end of it.
Oh naive one, where did I write about the error?
But the way of solving the question is wrong, stupid and a shoestring. And do not jump too, please, and better engage in self-education in the creation of algorithms, so that people do not cram bullshit instead of a normal algorithm. Otherwise the same sloppy ones will flourish. However, what you yourself should be - it is your business, and it does not matter to me, but why bring others to stupidity? Especially since the man asked for help and you gave him crap.