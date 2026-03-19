Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 860
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Hello ! Is there a robot based on Alligator + EMA (233) + Stochastic indicator? If you can give me a link . And what is your opinion on the strategy ?
The Moving Average is clearly unnecessary here, because the Alligator already consists of three moving averages. That leaves Alligator + Stochastic:
How do I check in the script/advisor to see if the calculation of the indicator is finished and which of them is called? So far I've had to put Sleep(), but I've lost half a day not understanding why the values in buffers are zero...
I use the following cycle
I use a cycle like this.
Thanks. I was hoping there was a standard tool for this, it's just not clear why buffers should be filled with zeros and then calculated values put there - it would give a buffer copying error and it would be fine...
Thank you. I was hoping that there was an in-house tool for this, it's just not clear why buffers should be filled with zeros and then calculated values put there - it would give a buffer copying error and that would be fine...
I have internal tools, I once tried to figure it out, but to no avail. I can't even remember now in which section of documentation it's mentioned. Something to do with synchronisation, if I remember correctly.
Good afternoon, I am writing an indicator based on 5-band Bollinger lines, as a final step I started to write conditions for forming a pattern in relation to the indicator lines, but during testing I get 2 variants: either the alert somehow closes itself, or nothing happens. Here is a fragment:
Can you tell me what can be fixed here, if there is anything to fix?
Hello.
First position volume =0.1, last =0.2, how do I get the volume of the last position =0.2?
In the hedge account this is the case:On a netting account, how do I get the lot? this function returns 0.3 instead of 0.2.
Hello.
First position volume =0.1, last =0.2, how do I get the volume of the last position =0.2?
In a hedge account, it is like this:In the netting account, how to get the lot volume? this function returns 0.3 instead of 0.2.
View trades belonging to the position and see their volume.
Just unprint all found trades of a position (each position's properties) - figure out what to search for there.