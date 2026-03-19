Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 844
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OBJ_TREND draws a straight line by points (datatime,price), i.e. there is a binding to the time of a particular bar. I don't need such a binding. I would like the vertical line to pass between two adjacent bars. This can be done using a rectangular marker whose coordinates are specified in pixels. You simply calculate the pixel coordinates so that they lie between the bars and draw the rectangular marker. Is there a different, simpler way to do this?
I'll give you a hint: Canvas.
I've looked through all the documentation. Am I missing something or is there no possibility to overload operators in MQl5?
Overloading operations
Overloading operations
Jesus! A second 24 hours without sleep has cut my attention span off at the root. I should get some sleep. Thank you,@Vladimir Karputov.
Sorry for ignoring the skilful use of search.
Dear forum users, could you please tell me how to draw a vertical segment between bars without using a rectangular label(OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL)? Unfortunately, I haven't found an answer to this question. If there's something I haven't read in the documentation or forum, please point out where. Thank you.
Normal vertical line with this Terminal setting
Normal vertical line with this Terminal setting
I'm interested in how this can be done programmatically. Nevertheless, thanks for your feedback.
I am interested in how this can be done programmatically. Thanks for your feedback, though.
Show me a screenshot of what you want to do and how it should look on the graph.
I'm interested in how it can be done programmatically. Nevertheless, thanks for your feedback.
You put the line through MQL.
Show a screenshot of what you want to do and how it should look on the graph.
I would like to get something similar to the one shown in the screenshot. However, I can't figure out what parameters to set to get an analogue to the terminal settings "Settings/Graphics/Precise timeline", and how to set the anchor points to the coordinates between the bars.