Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 837
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Are you on the whole story looking for replenishment? About the equity drawdown, that's how it works for me
The man doesn't need to close everything, he doesn't need to look for anything in the history, he wrote:
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Questions from beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Denis Pershin, 2018.03.22 21:13
I have deposit 500, if balance has increased by 10%, then withdraw this 10%, provided current drawdown is not more than 5%. These inputs are in the function, it does not work to calculate exactly the growth and drawdown.
And following that, as it is clear from the message:
TesterWithdrawal
The man doesn't need to close everything, he doesn't need to look up anything in history, he wrote:
Well, as a follow up to how clear the message is:
TesterWithdrawal
I thought the man needs to make a decision on withdrawal on the real, having stopped the trade beforehand...
Well didn't understand what he wanted.
That's right, I need to keep one amount on the balance during testing, withdraw the increase, the robot is without reinvestment, and trades a grid on a martingale basis, so there are constantly open trades in the market
All right, I need to keep one amount on balance during testing, withdraw increment, robot has no reinvestment, and trades a grid on martingale, so there are constantly open trades in the market
Well, in any case, the logic does not change, remember the initial balance and monitor the growth and drawdown, then withdraw... do you need anything on the code?
If you can help me, please help me with the code:
If you don't mind, help me with the code:
You have to take free margin into account, not equity!
You may have a situation where the drawdown allows you to withdraw a profit from the balance, but there is a large margin involved, and after withdrawal the drawdown will be greater than your 5%.I cannot help you with formulas in the code right now, maybe someone else will connect and write you a code, it is not long, but you need a little thinking)
If you don't mind, help me complete the code:
I don't understand... Do you need a formula to calculate the percentage of funds from the balance?
_ldd=100-_eq/_bal*100;
If you don't mind, help me finish the code:
Here you go. The logic is the one I suggested, and if anything is wrong, we'll fix it:
There is an indicator file only in ex5.
Can I use the iCustom function to turn it into a multitemporal indicator? So it takes values from ex5 from other periods and draws them on the current chart?
It is possible.