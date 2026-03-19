Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 833
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First, formulate clearly:
The main conditions for position opening on the example of opening to buy (for sales - mirror):
The conditions for closing a position (to buy), both conditions must be met
Sorry if I didn't explain the closing, on the chart the closing looks like this: two signals to close the trade are marked with red crosses, because the slow (red) stochastic line crosses the 80 level downwards. But the trade is closed only at the second signal/crossing
- the slow stochastics line crosses the 80 stochastics level from above downwards
- a condition needs to be added - this is the second crossing (see point above) for each previously opened position.
basic conditions for opening a position using the example of a buy opening (for selling mirrored):
***
It seems we missed a condition to open a position: in what range should the indicator be (or a level above or below which the indicator should be) ...
We seem to have missed the condition for opening a position: in which range the indicator should be (or the level above or below which the indicator should be) ...
If we can lower the level for the sake of simplicity), i.e. the stochastic level is not important for opening
If we can lower the level for the sake of simplicity), i.e. the stochastic level is not important for opening
Can we move it to a separate topic, something like "Stochastic Expert Advisor, indented positions"?
Let's reschedule.
Shall I make a new topic or will you?
let's move it
Should I make a new topic or you do?
Please create a thread in the section:Automated Trading Systems
I think you can make it much simpler - in the Expert Advisor, the threshold for CLOSE set to 100, and give the signal a weight of 0.5 - thus the signal with a weight of 0.5 will NEVER overcome the threshold of 100
Thank you! Seems to be working!