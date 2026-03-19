Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 809
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Can you please tell me which kodobase topic has an example of an algorithm that draws numbers so that bar index numbers are displayed at the bottom and/or top of the window? As on the picture.
The point is that OBJ_TEXT is mapped to price and time and OBJ_LABEL to the window coordinates in pixels. But how to combine them?
Hello!
Can you please tell me which Kodobase theme has an example of an algorithm that draws the numbers so that the bottom and/or top of the window displays bar index numbers? As on the picture.
The point is that OBJ_TEXT is mapped to price and time and OBJ_LABEL to the window coordinates in pixels. But how to combine them?
You need to go to the price, and the price is the Higt or Low of the candlestick, then the objects will be in place
You need to go to the price, and the price is the Higt or Low of the candlestick, then the objects will be in place
"at the bottom and/or top of the window displayed bar index numbers" and "specify Higt or Low candlestick" is not the "focus".
"the bottom and/or top of the window displayed bar index numbers" and "specify the Higt or Low of the candle" is not a "focus".
This?
This?
Hello!
Can you please tell me which Kodobase topic has an example of an algorithm that draws the numbers so that the bottom and/or top of the window displays the index numbers of the bars? As on the picture.
The point is that OBJ_TEXT is mapped to price and time and OBJ_LABEL to the window coordinates in pixels. But how to combine them?
Withthese functions ChartTimePriceToXY and ChartXYToTimePrice can be placed anywhere
Hello!
Can you please tell me which kodobase topic has an example of an algorithm that draws numbers so that bar index numbers are displayed at the bottom and/or top of the window? As on the picture.
The point is that OBJ_TEXT is mapped to price and time and OBJ_LABEL to the window coordinates in pixels. But how to combine them?
Why do I need numbers on a chart? The documentation has a ready solution to see the bar number
I have seen this section for many years. But my brain is enough only for this:
An unobtrusive recommendation:
If-you're trying to master mql5, try to get rid of extern, int init(), int deinit() and int start().
replace them with full-fledged input, int OnInit(), void OnDeinit(const int reason) and void OnTick()
Greetings!
Can you tell me how to make an array of instu
I'm trying to do it like this:
input double Df_1 = 0.8;
input double Df_2 = 0.1;
input double Df_3 = 0.3;
const double Df[3] = {Df_1 ,Df_2 ,Df_3 };
but it generates an error :
'Df_1' - constant expression required
'Df_2' - constant expression required
'Df_3' - constant expression required
Greetings!
Can you tell me how to make an array of instu
I'm trying to do it like this:
input double Df_1 = 0.8;
input double Df_2 = 0.1;
input double Df_3 = 0.3;
const double Df[3] = {Df_1 ,Df_2 ,Df_3 };
but it generates an error :
'Df_1' - constant expression required
'Df_2' - constant expression required
'Df_3' - constant expression required
The array must be initialized with constants.
If you want to fill it with input parameters, first declare it and then itemize it.