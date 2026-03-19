Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 769
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Thanks for the reply, but how to make it work, I have no idea
I'll try one last time to reach out... I don't have an account with such tools indicated in the problem, but here's a script working on forex. The result coincides with the values that appear as hints in this screenshot
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FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2017.07.26 23:56
I have one lot buy open, and when I set takeprofit, terminal recalculates it into dollars, because my account is dollar-denominated,
But when I calculate it using the formula (close_price-open_price)*Lots*TickPrice/TickSize, then my takeprofit amount is calculated in rubles.
On the chartSBRF-9.17
If we divide ruble by dollar rate 174.99/USDRUR = $2.93, we will get takeprofit in dollars.
How to write it programmatically and make it calculate itself?
I have 2 positions open. Here is the result of the script
BUT!!! Unfortunately, by the time the position is closed, no one will ever guess what will be the quote of profit currency to deposit currency. In this regard, an absolutely accurate value is impossible to determine. Well, there is no way to look into the future.
No, to calculate profit/loss before opening a position, but in the currency of the deposit, not the instrument
I'll try to reach out one last time... I don't have an account with the tools mentioned in the problem, but here's a script that works in forex. The result coincides with the values that appear as a hint as in this screenshot
I have 2 positions open. Here is the result of the script work
BUT!!! Unfortunately, by the time the position is closed, no one will ever guess what will be the quote of profit currency to deposit currency. In this regard, an absolutely accurate value is impossible to determine. Well there is no way to look into the future.
Here is what the script showed:
This is what the script showed:
Vitaly, you can figure it out yourself... The principle is simpler than 3 rubles...
Returns the profit of the position in the currency of the deposit. If we divide this value by the number of points between the opening and the current price, we get the point value in the deposit currency... It only remains to multiply the value by the number of pips from opening to tp and that's it... But since I'm not able to, and too lazy to register a new account for this, you have to figure it out yourself. But just do not know what you should get, how can you know if the result is correct or not? You may have to print some additional values to understand. What counts as a clause? I don't know, maybe it has to be taken into account somehow. Or is the size of the standard contract somehow taken into account... I don't know.
How to understand the grey graph
in normal picture mode
In MT4 you point the mouse on the chart and you can see what point it is - but here the picture is static - ugly.
Good afternoon to all . I've got a problem, I've uploaded money to my MQL5 account and I've also downloaded the MetaTrader 5 application, but I can't transfer the money to it to start trading. I need help.
MQL5 is not a brokerage company, it does not allow you to trade on a real account. For transferred money you can use services: Freelance, Market, Cloud.
Send your request to Service Desk (there is a link in your profile) and ask for a refund as wrongly transferred money.
After a pass in the tester, a chart opens with trades, how do I turn this off?