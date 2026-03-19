Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 764
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Just wrote this yesterday:
Task:
on each tick get "InpCountCopy" elements open, high, low, close and time.
Implementation:
Features:
You can choose how to check: in OnTick or in OnTimer (1 second).
Why me? The question was not for everyone, but only for Aleksey Vyazmikin
Edited: now for everyone :)
Can you tell me, I've done everything according to fancy style, I drew a line in init, selected it, but in the tester in visual mode I cannot move it from its place, in general it is impossible to do anything with it.
What's wrong, what do I have to do to manipulate it? There is no problem in quadruplet
Can you tell me, I've done everything according to fancy style, I drew a line in init, selected it, but in the tester in visual mode I cannot move it from its place, in general it is impossible to do anything with it.
What's wrong, what do I have to do to manipulate it? There is no problem in quadruplet
In the tester, as far as I know, you can not control the graphics manually.
The answer is probably wrong, it can't be, it's a strategy tester. More likely a bug on my part, but how to fix it?
The answer is probably wrong, it can't be, it's a strategy tester. More likely a fault on my part, but how do I fix it?
Unlikely... The MT5 strategy tester does not allow manual interaction with objects, as the MT5 tester is a separate program.
Doesn't OnChartEvent() work in the mt5 tester ?
Let's check it out now:)
Seems to have worked. A long time ago though. But now I can't check on my mobile phone. Waiting.
A mouse movement event is definitely not generated. It's the same with the others, I think.