Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 767
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Ah, there you go... Do you still have the desire to learn programming? Then try to understand what's proposed, instead of acting as an examiner. No offense, but that's how I understood all objections and questions about CopyRates().
I'm not a programmer by education either. When I studied there was no such a specialty and counted on an arithmometer "Felix".
I don't really have the desire to do it, I use MT4, but I'm having a hard time moving to MT5.
I do not have the desire and ability to examine this discipline - on the contrary, I really wanted to understand your proposal for the implementation of the code...
I believe that reconciliation is achieved :)
Where does MT5 say how much time is left until the end of the optimization?
Double-clicking in theStrategy Tester window on any tab name causes the Strategy Tester window to collapse with one time limit - this is where the information on time spent will be displayed.
Double-clicking in theStrategy Tester window on any tab name will collapse the Strategy Tester window with one term - this is where the time information will be.
Thank you.
It is not clear why it could not be done as in MT4 - information in any position of the window.
When we settle on Sbera futures, we end up with profits in roubles, even though the account is in dollars.
The same with Dax, we need to convert profit from euros to dollars.
SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES
Futures mode - calculation of profit for trading futures contracts on the exchange
Profit: (close_price-open_price)*Lots*TickPrice/TickSize
Can you please advise how to convert this profit to the currency of deposit?
When we settle on Sbera futures, we end up with profits in roubles, even though the account is in dollars.
The same with Dax, we need to convert profit from euros to dollars.
SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES
Futures mode - calculation of profit for trading futures contracts on the exchange
Profit: (close_price-open_price)*Lots*TickPrice/TickSize
Could you please advise how to convert this profit to the currency of deposit?
How do you imagine it? I understand that the CS may be in dollars or other assets that will be sold, if anything ... But the profit you will receive in roubles - I understand that in the event of a loss there will be conversion by the amount of the loss, according to the agreement with the broker...
How do you envisage this? I understand that the CS may be in dollars or other assets which will be sold if anything... But your profit will be in roubles - I understand that in the event of a loss there will be conversion to the amount of the loss, according to the agreement with the broker...
If you have a profit in rubles, in case of a loss, it will be converted to the amount of the loss according to the broker agreement,
But when I calculate it using the formula (close_price-open_price)*Lots*TickPrice/TickSize, then my takeprofit amount is calculated in rubles.
On the chartSBRF-9.17
If we divide ruble by dollar rate 174.99/USDRUR = $2.93, we will get takeprofit in dollars.
How to write it programmatically and make it calculate itself?
Look, buy is open with one lot, when we put a takeprofit on it, the terminal recalculates itself into dollars, because the account is in dollars,
However, when I use (close_price-open_price)*Lots*TickPrice/TickSize formula, then takeprofit amount is calculated in rubles.
If we divide ruble by dollar rate 174.99/USDRUR = $2.93, we get takeprofit in dollars.
How to write it programmatically and make it calculate itself?
Check if the programme does not lie, because the ruble rate will be constantly changing during the trades....
You got profit in rubles - divide by the rate at the time of getting the information USDRUB_TOM
This is not a real way to trade, for example, from broker's commercial offer
Make transactions in Ruble shares and bonds on the Moscow Exchange stock market against USD on your brokerage account. This service is for those who want to take advantage of the Russian stock market without having to sell their foreign currency assets.
I cannot find anything at all about the proposal to trade futures secured by currency.
See if the programme is not lying, as the exchange rate will be constantly changing during the trades....
And so, you got a profit in rubles - divide by the rate at the time of getting the information USDRUB_TOM
You can't really trade that way, here, for example, from the broker's offer
I can't find anything at all about the offer to trade futures secured by currency.
I don't need to trade, I just need to put it into the code and nothing more =)
I don't need to trade, I need to write it in code, and no more =)
This is (close_price-open_price)*Lots*TickPrice - found the value in rubles, if TickPrice is the value of one tick in the instrument currency, and why divide by TickSize?
Isn't such variant correct (close_price-open_price)*Lots/USDRUB_TOM?