How can I activate expert advisors on another VPS?
You need to login into your MQL5 account first, in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Navigator window >> Experts >> Market >> My Purchases, to install it.
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Hello,
I bought an EA via MQL5 a few days ago and according to the data I have 9 activations left.
In the new MT5 I am also connected to the Market MQL 5 and it shows me the purchased EA and that I still have 9 activations available.
When I click on the EA I can only install if I buy again. Does anyone know how to activate this?