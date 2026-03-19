Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 610
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Ah. You boys are naughty! Ah. How naughty.
Robots, testers, automated strategies. Automated trading systems. Finally.
Suppose you have them! You are connected to them or they are connected to you. Doesn't matter. Well, if they're here! You have them! Then how can you explain to the system what you want? You know, desires. Ah. How I wish! Or, for example, I like controlling robots. Yes, a task. Let it work when I'm online! Ahh.
Or? Are you telling the robot. Sell if the price reaches 1.01235? Perhaps then you are already running the system like a robot?
Or like a system? Why a robot then? Oh, I want a robot. A small, not capricious one. To sleep with me and coffee in bed in the morning!!!
Or? Are you telling the robot. Sell if the price reaches 1.01235? Perhaps then you are already running the system like a robot?
Or like a system? Why a robot then? Oh, I want a robot. A small, not capricious one. To sleep with me and have coffee in bed in the morning!!!
Our robots do that, too. There's plenty in the market. Ah Ah Ah!!!
Our robots do that too. There's plenty on the market. Ahhhhhh!!!
Offtop, although I doubt the post was useful, the thread is called "To help newbies" )
Cool, I've been puzzling my brain for the second year, why do I need a CD-drive in my system, it turns out that this is its direct function)))) Will use while new!
Offtop
Cool, I've been puzzling my brain for the second year why I need a CD-drive in my system but it turns out to be its direct function )))) I willuse it until I get a new one!
Offtop, although I doubt the post was useful, the thread is called "To help newcomers" )
Cool, I've been puzzling my brain for the second year, why do I need a CD-drive in my system but it turns out that this is its direct function)))) Will use while new!
I also thought at first it was an off-topic, I see that the newcomer is fooling around in all threads, let him trade if he wants, so I hinted ....
A short anecdote - "A girl calls the system guy and says, 'My coffee coaster's broken...'".
Started to design my first product. At the "Draft" stage, I couldn't upload any pictures. Turned off the Internet Explorer and started fiddling with screenshots. Now I can't find any draft. Where is it and how do I find it?
Do the screenshot have to be 640*480 px, I have 480*480 - still won't chew...
Started to design my first product. At the "Draft" stage, I couldn't upload any pictures. Turned off the Internet Explorer and started fiddling with screenshots. Now I can't find any draft. Where is it and how do I find it?
Do the screenshot have to be 640*480 px, I have 480*480 - still not chewing...
640x480 is mandatory.
OK. How do you see the draft?
I don't know about that, I usually don't close the browser until I get to the "ready to check" stage. Try looking in your tab for "my products", the draft is usually there, if it's not there, you might need to start from the beginning. If the name of the product you wanted to publish isn't occupied, it's likely that the draft hasn't been saved.