Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1600

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Good evening. Could you please tell me how to make MT5 to save lot volume in the quick access panel on the top left? It is very inconvenient that on each instrument at each loading of the terminal I have to set the volume again. And several times it almost came to a disaster when I entered the market with too big a lot.
 
Aleksandr Kharain #:
Good evening. Could you please tell me how to make MT5 to save lot volume in the quick access panel on the top left? It is very inconvenient that on each instrument at each loading of the terminal I have to set the volume again. And a few times almost came to a disaster when I entered the market with too big lot.

Good evening. In the upper line of the MT5 terminal find Service -> Settings, then open the Trading tab and set the volume (lot) value you need by default (see the picture).


Regards, Vladimir.

 
can someone help me?

I put an EA on the chart xausd, the EA is in the comment Bu.BrR....my laptop broke and now I don't know which EA it was...how can I find it....thanks....

You can also write to me in inbox.

 
why in mt5 when selecting any of the EA optimisation, either full optimisation or genetic optimisation, it redirects to the optimisation window and does not see my EA there.... is it some special EAs for working with optimisation?
 

Hi Everyone!


I'm testing an EA from the market and just realized a strange thing about it. It's compiled size is almost 6MB!!! While other EAs from the market usually does not exceed 500k. Majority is around 2-300k. The EA does not have images when running on strategy tester

So what do you think? Why is the huge size? Saving historical data to cheat in backtesting? Could there be any other reasons? 


Thanks

 
Sanca01 strategy tester, the EA has no images.

So what do you think? Why such a huge size? Is it saving historical data to cheat backtesting? Maybe there are some other reasons?

Thanks

Good afternoon. Maybe you should ask the author of the EA first, not here on the Forum? Answers on the Forum will be more like "guessing at coffee grounds".

Regards, Vladimir.

 

hint, there is a script for margin calculation for mt5 https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfomarginrate in the help.

but I don't understand how it works, I run it on XAUUSD chart and get a value of 1.81.

I have a leverage of 1/30, I have a ruble account, why I get 1.81 and what to do with this figure, how to understand how much margin is needed to open 1 lot?

Документация по MQL5: SymbolInfoMarginRate / Получение рыночной информации
Документация по MQL5: SymbolInfoMarginRate / Получение рыночной информации
  • www.mql5.com
Возвращает коэффициенты взимания маржи в зависимости от типа и направления ордера. Параметры name [in]  Имя символа. order_type [in]  Тип...
 
Max N #:

hint, there is a script in the Help for margin calculation for mt5 https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfomarginrate

but i don't understand how it works, i run it on XAUUSD chart i get a value of 1.81

I have a leverage of 1/30, I have a ruble account, why I get 1.81 and what to do with this figure, how to understand how much margin is needed to open 1 lot?

Open a trade with the minimum lot and see how much money you have blocked. This will allow you to understand how much money (minimum) you need to have in your account to open a lot = 1.
 

I made a script for myself (posted it on kodobase by the way). Here is what it gave me for my account (demo):


 

Ha, look what Artificial Intelligence answered me. So, my question:

look, I have a Current Leverage of 1 : 1000.0 At this Free Margin to open 1 lot = 4986.5 ($). This means that I must have a minimum of 4986.5 ($) in my account to open lot = 1. Calculate how much minimum money I need to have in my account to open one lot if the leverage is 1 to 30.

His answer:

Great practical question! Let's break it down step by step.

1. First, let's define what 1 lot is and how leverage works:

1 standard lot (Lot) in Forex = 100,000 units of the base currency

A leverage of 1:1000 means that to open a position of 100,000 units you only need to have 100 units in your account (100,000 / 1000).

But! The broker also requires a reserve (free margin) over and above this amount to cover possible losses.

2- Analysing your current situation (leverage 1:1000):

You said: *"Free margin for opening 1 lot = 4986.5 $".

This means that at current leverage and market conditions:

Part of this amount is the collateral (margin) to open the position

The remaining part is the "safety buffer" (free margin), which the broker requires in addition to the deposit.

3. Let's find how much exactly is the MARGAGE (margin) for 1 lot at 1:1000 leverage:

To simplify the calculations (if we count on EURUSD):

1 lot = 100,000 EUR

At ~1.08 exchange rate: 100 000 EUR = 108 000 USD

Margin = Contract Volume / Leverage = 108,000 / 1000 = 108 USD

But you need 4986.5 USD! So:

108 USD is the margin itself (collateral)

4986.5 - 108 = 4878.5 USD - this is the "safety buffer", which your broker requires in addition to the margin.

4. Calculation for leverage 1:30:

Margin for 1 lot at 1:30 leverage:

Margin = 108,000 / 30 = 3,600 USD

Plus the same "safety buffer":

Total = Margin + Safety Buffer = 3,600 + 4,878.5 = 8,478.5 USD

Answer:

At 1:30 leverage, you will need a minimum of ≈ 8,478.5 USD in your account to open 1 lot with the same free margin requirements.

Important clarifications:

The safety buffer may vary depending on:

Instrument volatility

Rules of a particular broker

Account type (hedging, netting)

Current position load

For an accurate calculation you need to know:

What instrument you are trading (currency, metals, indices)

Current price of this instrument

Your broker's specific free margin requirements (usually a percentage of margin).

Practical recommendation: Always check in the trading terminal (MetaTrader) via the trader's calculator or order opening dialogue the exact amount of required margin for a specific instrument and lot size.

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