Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 592
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Please help me migrate from MT4 to MT5.
When I open a position in 4 and close it, I see in the history that such-and-such position was opened then and closed there. It is all in one line. It is convenient and familiar. The ticket number is the same.
In Five, it's several lines. But in the hedge mode, the ticket and order numbers do not match when opening and closing. How can we determine via GUI at which price one of the hedge positions has closed? What was its SL and TP at the time of closing?
Also, if I delete a Limit order, the history shows only the date of its deletion, but nothing about when I set it, what were its open, take and stop prices.
I racked my brains, but did not understand how to reconstruct what was happening in the account. I have not understood the logic. In a four, it's simple and straightforward. Help me with the five!
I have read all the articles and understood the difference between "deals", "tickets", "orders" and "positions". But I still have a gap in understanding the history.
Transferred comment from a user:
Miroslava Vologina:
How to open a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server
Перенесённый комментарий от пользователя:
Miroslava Volohina:How to open a demo account is clear. But how to attach the existing accounts to mql5 site - I can't find any information anywhere
What do you mean by that? MetaQuotes is neither a dealing desk nor a broker.
how do i link a roboforex or instaforex account to my web terminal?
Please help me migrate from MT4 to MT5.
When I open a position in 4 and close it, I see in the history that such-and-such position was opened then and closed there. It is all in one line. It is convenient and familiar. The ticket number is the same.
In Five, it's several lines. But in the hedge mode, the ticket and order numbers do not coincide when opening and closing. How can we determine via GUI at which price one of the hedge positions has closed? What was its SL and TP at the time of closing?
Also, if I delete a Limit order, the history shows only the date of its deletion, but nothing about when I set it, what were its open, take and stop prices.
I racked my brains, but did not understand how to reconstruct what was happening in the account. I have not understood the logic. In a four, it's simple and straightforward. Help me with the five!
I have read all the articles and understood the difference between "deals", "tickets", "orders" and "positions". But I still have a gap in understanding the history.
Please help me to understand the five in the hedge-mode!
I manually open a position and a pending order with an expiry date. Screenshot
The expiry date is not shown!
Then I open SL and TP for the position. Screenshot
After that I wait for six minutes and press the cross on the right side of each line to close positions and delete the pending.
I get the corresponding entries in the history.
Screenshot "Orders and Deals
Screenshot "Orders".
Screenshot "Deals".
I'm looking at these three versions of history very carefully and I cannot reproduce the history with these data.
Namely, there is no data
Well, I'm upset because I cannot read the history. You can see everything at once in 4. Nothing is clear here and it seems it cannot be clear, because the huge amount of information provided by the four is simply missing in the history of the five.
What am I doing wrong? Similar situation in the tester. I look the history of the backtest and do not understand anything, because the history of the tester contains a lot of information on positions and pending orders! And the fourth shows everything, and this despite the fact that the visualization of history in four even several times more compact!
Who is reading the history? In the tester of the fourth one it was elementary to find an error in my trading robot based on the history. I cannot do it in five, no matter how hard I try. Only the visualization mode helps when I am looking at current open positions and understand what is going on. But as soon as I close them, it is better not to even look into the History, because there is no way to find out what was before closing.
Developers, are you going to change situation with history displaying in Hedge-mode? Right now it's some kind of hell and Israel. Because of this, switching from 4 to 5 is just unimaginable for me. How can I watch the history of trades on my real, if it almost does not show anything!
I rewrote my TS from 4 to 5. My testers are showing almost the same result. I.e. I rewrote it correctly. I`m afraid to use it for real trading because I`m afraid to understand my trading history. I`m asking for help, I`m exhausted!
Good afternoon everyone, I have a question, I don't want to check it... If the program code is compiled using my own mqh file . Can I use the compiled file on another computer without mqh? Or, the compiled one will also ask for a link to mqh and it will have to be transferred to another host for the program to work correctly?
Nothing will be required. At compile time, all required code blocks from the mqh file will compile as native.
How do I check for a pending order?
In the open position option
we look at
if(ePositionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
if(ePositionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
but what about the pending