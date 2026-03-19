Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 594
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I didn't find one
Here's a search:
Here's a search:
Ahhhh, I know. I couldn't find an owl like that.
where to find the "trailing stop" script (EA) and how to insert it into the soventic
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Questions from Beginners
Karputov Vladimir, 2016.06.13 14:29The standard delivery includes an Expert Advisor ...\MQL5\Experts\Examples\MACD\MACD Sample.mq5. Check out the function implementation ****Modified.
Carried over:Anton Zverev:
On 4K screens, does terminal operation give any advantage?
Post a screenshot of what it looks like.
Carried over:Anton Zverev:
On 4K screens, does terminal operation give any advantage?
Post a screenshot of what it looks like.
Also interesting. Apparently you have to change the DPI, and that's fraught. Today my friend asked me on Skype why I have not checked "optimization" in MT4 tester. Later it turned out that he has 12" screen and everything is too small for his eyesight. He changed DPI and the checkmark is out of sight - this is a known effect.
Advised him to write to servicedesk, this is what they replied, this is from our correspondence :
[Thu 16.06.16 17:03:53] Aleksey Smirnov: Posted screenshots, described the problem... Wrote them "I wish interface elements were not lost when working with resolutions other than 96 dpi".
:( So, I will have to get used to small letters or look for tweaks in the registry to make everything readable on the screen...
[Thu 16.06.16 17:04:41] Alexey Volchanskiy: I see... what kind of monitor is it?
[Thu 16.06.16 17:07:02] Alexei Smirnov: 12" 1366x768
specify the function and its constant DeleteOrder(ticket) if you need it and it should work
How to correctly write a constant in a call to another function
For example, here is a function:
then I write another