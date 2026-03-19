Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 594

New comment
 
Slava_kornev55:
I didn't find one

Here's a search:

Search by mql5.com

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Here's a search:


aaaaah, I know. I couldn't find an owl like that.
 
Slava_kornev55:
Ahhhh, I know. I couldn't find an owl like that.
Well, owls are in the woods, so... At least at the zoo.
 
where to find the "trailing stop" script and how to put it in the soventik
 
bv1979:
where to find the "trailing stop" script (EA) and how to insert it into the soventic

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Questions from Beginners

Karputov Vladimir, 2016.06.13 14:29

The standard delivery includes an Expert Advisor ...\MQL5\Experts\Examples\MACD\MACD Sample.mq5. Check out the function implementation ****Modified.

Or via search on articles and kodobase.
 
Good evening... Could you please tell me how to find the penultimate open buy order? Let's say there are 5 open buy orders... I know how to find the last one, but how to find the penultimate one?
 
for mt4
 

Carried over:

Anton Zverev:

On 4K screens, does terminal operation give any advantage?

Post a screenshot of what it looks like.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Carried over:

Anton Zverev:

On 4K screens, does terminal operation give any advantage?

Post a screenshot of what it looks like.

Also interesting. Apparently you have to change the DPI, and that's fraught. Today my friend asked me on Skype why I have not checked "optimization" in MT4 tester. Later it turned out that he has 12" screen and everything is too small for his eyesight. He changed DPI and the checkmark is out of sight - this is a known effect.

Advised him to write to servicedesk, this is what they replied, this is from our correspondence :

[Thu 16.06.16 17:03:53] Aleksey Smirnov: Posted screenshots, described the problem... Wrote them "I wish interface elements were not lost when working with resolutions other than 96 dpi".

:( So, I will have to get used to small letters or look for tweaks in the registry to make everything readable on the screen...

[Thu 16.06.16 17:04:41] Alexey Volchanskiy: I see... what kind of monitor is it?

[Thu 16.06.16 17:07:02] Alexei Smirnov: 12" 1366x768

[Deleted]  
Apparently a parenthesis or an inverted comma needs to be drawn somewhere, I don't understand ............. I looked at similar examples, it seems to be the same ,,,,,,,,,,,

specify the function and its constant DeleteOrder(ticket) if you need it and it should work

How to correctly write a constant in a call to another function

For example, here is a function:

void DeleteOrder(ulong ticket)
  {
//--- проверим наличие ордера  
   if(!OrderSelect(ticket))
     {
      Print("Ордер #",ticket," не найден");
      return;
     }
//--- все готово, делаем попытку удалить ордер
   if(!trade.OrderDelete(ticket))
     {
      //--- сообщим о неудаче
      Print("Метод OrderDelete() потерпел неудачу. Код возврата=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
            ". Описание кода: ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
     }
   else
     {
      Print("Метод OrderDelete() выполнен успешно. Код возврата=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
            " (",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(),")");
     }
//---     
  }    

then I write another

   // проверка условия на удаление лимитного ордера
      bool bLimitDeleteSignal=false;
      //if(OrderSelect(ticket) ==true)
      if(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
         bLimitDeleteSignal=LimitDelBuySignal();
      //if(OrderSelect(ticket) ==true)
      if(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)
         bLimitDeleteSignal=LimitDelSellSignal();
      // если есть сигнал на закрытие позиции - закрываем и выходим
      if(bLimitDeleteSignal==true)
        {
         Print("Удаляем ордер!!!");
вот здесь вызываю  верхнею функцию чтобы удалить ордер по тикеру , и не знаю как записать чтобы компилятор неругался
       //DeleteOrder(ulong  ticket);     ???????????????????????????
     //   DeleteOrder(ticket);         ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
    //    DeleteOrder();              ????????????????????????
         return;
        }
1...587588589590591592593594595596597598599600601...1605
New comment