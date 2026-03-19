Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 585
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Hello Comrades! Can you please tell me what the error is, the compiler gives a warning about possible data loss(
An explicit type conversion is needed:
Thank you! I can't remember all these nuances of conversion))
Please tell me what the problem is. The compiler does not give out any errors. In the tester, most trades are ok, but sometimes the error handler in the printer writes wrong stops and open price writes with 6 decimal places: Invalid price (stop) OrderSendX(symbol=AUDCAD,cmd=SELL,volume=0.29,price=0.995120,slippage=50,stoploss=0.996470,takeprofit=0.991070)
Good day dear programmers!
Is it possible to write a program in MQL4 that will draw a chart in the form of candlesticks according to calculated values at different timeframes? Maybe there are ready-made codes for such problems?
Can you please advise whether the EA will continue working when I change the profile in MT4? Or do all EA windows have to be opened in one profile to work permanently?
Tools => Settings
and do what you want...
Hello, could you please tell me how to write in the set parameters extern to select the timeframe? That would be exactly a selection and not print manually.
Use ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration type variable.