Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 376

New comment
[Deleted]  
-Aleks-:
Can I see an indicator instead of a script? I'm just having a hard time with all these time arrays... I'd like to learn from an example.
If you want to understand how to build indicators, it's better to consult articles and try it yourself. I only showed you how to determine the maximum of the day at the current time. It would be better to rewrite the algorithm in the indicator, so as not to check all previous values of the day on each new bar, and to check only the value of the current maximum of the day.
 
Artyom Trishkin:

An array is passed by reference and you are referring to the exact array you pass to the function via the input parameters. For example (purely hypothetical)

It is better, of course, to pass all the necessary parameters to the function:

and you can use function overloading - a function with the same name does different things depending on the input parameters and type:

Did it by the link, thanks, just what I needed!
 
VANDER:
Followed the link, thanks, just what I needed!
You're welcome
 
Please advise how to always check before sending a trading signal whether there is enough free margin in the account to open a position.
 

How do I find the bar with the maximum volume?

[Deleted]  
sashasonik:

How do I find the bar with the maximum volume?

Trying through unknown volumes over an unknown period and comparing the current maximum with the current checkable one in sequence.

 
Hi all!!! Can anyone give me a way of delaying after a loss on MT5 or stopping trading altogether. Looked at the article - it's all a blur
 
sashasonik:

How do I find the bar with the maximum volume?

Look towards CopyTickVolume
CopyTickVolume - Документация на MQL4
  • docs.mql4.com
CopyTickVolume - Документация на MQL4
 

Hello, Could you please advise brokers that trade with 4-digit quotes (1.3245)?

 
yuriy kovalchuk:

Hello, Could you please advise brokers that trade with 4-digit quotes (1.3245)?

Forum rules prohibit writing the names of brokers.
1...369370371372373374375376377378379380381382383...1605
New comment