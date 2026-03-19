Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 328

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Mdv4538200:

I bought an EA, how do I copy it to another computer?

the description does include such an option.

On another computer, just install the previously purchased product
 

the market does not contain the install key? what to do?

 
Mdv4538200:

the market does not contain the install key? what to do?

Are you asking about the "Market" tab in the terminal? If so, you need in the terminal menu "Tools" -> menu "Settings" -> tab "Community" enter the login and password from your account with mql5.community.
 
Yes, I have done so, see attached file (screenshot of the terminal)
 
Can you tell me, people in the know, how do you transfer the EA to a vps? I think I need to download it from my computer, but is it there? I bought it from Market and installed it in MT4, and it is displayed there.
 
Mdv4538200:
Yes, I did so already, look at the attached file (screenshot of the terminal)

Are you sure you have entered the password for your account from mql5.com correctly? If the password and login are correct, you should have a similar entry in the "Log" tab when you start the terminal:

This log entry indicates that the password and login are correct

 
bhumi22:
Can you tell me, people in the know, how do you transfer the EA to a vps? I think I need to download it from my computer, but is it there? I bought it in Market and installed it in MT4, it is displayed there.
Please check it out http://forum.mql4.com/ru/65526
Новая статья: "Почему виртуальный хостинг в платформах MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 лучше обычных VPS" - MQL4 форум
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Новая статья: "Почему виртуальный хостинг в платформах MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 лучше обычных VPS" - MQL4 форум
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barabashkakvn:
These are the rules of the Signals service.
Should there be some logic to the bans?
 
Please advise what may be the problem: I am running the advisor in the tester - 0 trades, I do the same, but when I enable visualization mode, all transactions are normal, everything works correctly, again I remove the visualization checkbox and advisor again does not make a single transaction in the tester. What may be the problem ?
 
Desead:
Please advise what may be the problem: I am running the advisor in the tester - 0 trades, I do the same, but when I enable visualization mode, all transactions are normal, everything works correctly, again I remove the visualization checkbox and advisor again does not make a single transaction in the tester. What may be the problem?
Can I use data from graphical objects on a chart for example?
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