Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 326
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Hello.
Question about the array names of the indicators in the "market overview" window.
I have an indicator that draws the chart as DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2, respectively, there are 2 arrays (plus another one that is responsible for the colour). In the Market Watch both of these arrays have the same name. I managed to change the name itself using thePlotIndexSetString(0, PLOT_LABEL, "XO") function, but the name was changed in both arrays at once and they both have the same name. Is it possible to set the names of the arrays in the "market overview" window independently of each other (I need them to have different names)?
Hello.
Question about the array names of the indicators in the "market overview" window.
I have an indicator that draws the chart as DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2, respectively, there are 2 arrays (plus another one that is responsible for the colour). In the Market Watch both of these arrays have the same name. I managed to change the name itself using the PlotIndexSetString(0, PLOT_LABEL, "XO") function, but the name was changed in both arrays at once and they both have the same name. Is it possible to set the names of the arrays in the "market overview" window independently of each other (I need them to have different names)?
There are possibilities. Only you have, as I understand from the meaning of the whole text, a typo. That is, you didn't mean in the "market overview", but in the "Data Window", right?
For DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 the option can be used as described here in the help: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/indicatorconstants/drawstyles#enum_plot_property_string
There is also a link to an example in DRAW_CANDLES.
In my own words, a schematic, simplified example of the different names for the two DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 buffers:
The key to separating the names here is the use of " ;".
In the "Data Window", with this simplified example, the buffer names would look like this:
Does anyone know if I have the Metatrader application on my phone, will the signals be copied or does the platform have to be enabled on the computer?
I do not know if I am asking the right question here, but if somebody knows the answer, please. I am subscribed to a paid signal. Can I transfer my subscription to another account and close the subscription?
The algorithm is as follows:
does anyone know if I have the Metatrader application on my phone, will the signals be copied? or does the platform have to be enabled on the computer?
i couldn't find any info on my question ...!
How to copy trades in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - Trading Signals Service
does anyone know if I have the Metatrader application on my phone, will the signals be copied? or does the platform have to be enabled on the computer?
i couldn't find any info on my question ...!
Rules of trades copying in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - Trading Signals service
On Android and iOS devices the MetaTrader for Mobile will work, while MetaTrader for Windows is required for copying signals. MetaTrader for mobile devices and MetaTrader for Windows are two different programmes.
Answer: Signals are not copied to MetaTrader for mobile devices.