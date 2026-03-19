Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 322
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Write to servicedesk. They will have to give you a code, though.
:-)
They won't distribute it? Who faced with this / not?
I'm preparing material for the marketplace, should I show them the code in the source code as well?
Yes, when you hand over to the market, they will put protection in it... as far as I know.
If the source code is mandatory, I'll probably ask them then...
Still, maybe someone has encountered something like this? Can you suggest a possible reason for the exp not testing in the tester...
Tapochun:
The market is already giving away EX5/EX4 without sources.
They won't distribute it? Who's encountered this / not?
In all the time I've been here, I haven't seen a single precedent...
The market is already giving away EX5/EX4 without sources.
In all the time I've been here, I haven't seen a single precedent...
The market is already giving away EX5/EX4 without sources.
In all the time I've been here, I haven't seen a single precedent...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/385 - yeah, I read it...
Maybe it's possible to solve the problem without service desk...
As I understand this line
"2014.11.27 12:32:03.125 2012.10.01 00:00:00 Wait Data for EURUSD"
Means waiting for EURUSD data. How can I upload it?
This is the line generated by your EA. Only you know how your advisor works.
Checking.
I have no prints and no comments in the code with the exception of:
This is a terminal or tester message.
This is the tester. At the top is the terminal log:
This is the tester's log:
Transactions started to open...
Still - I wonder what it could be and whether this message will affect the exp...
This is a terminal or tester message.
This is the tester. At the top is the terminal's logbook:
This is the tester's log:
Trades started to be opened...
Still - I wonder what it could be and if this message will affect the test exp...
Look at the screenshot of the tester you provided. Specifically the log.
All messages from the Expert Advisor (or indicator) contain simulated time, including
Messages from the tester itself do not contain simulated time
Look for prints also in the indicator
Look at the screenshot of the tester you provided. Specifically to the logbook.
All messages from the Expert Advisor (or indicator) contain simulated time, including
Messages from the tester itself do not contain simulated time
Look for the printouts also in the indicator
Yes, thank you. Got it figured out.
Here is the indicator line: