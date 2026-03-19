Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 969
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The EA trades on a hedge. Maybe some checks should be added as standard?
Are you testing it on a cent account by any chance? On some cent accounts, the minimum lot is 0.1
I'm trading normally in the tester, build 1960. What lot I put, that's what it takes on 12 pairs at the same time
Are you testing on a cent account by any chance? On some cent accounts, the minimum lot is 0.1
And why #16 lot 0.01?
If you're referring to my picture, it's the partial closure in the expert that worked. It says close.
No, checks for min max and lot increments.
If you're referring to my picture, it's the partial closure in the expert that worked. It does say closeSo maybe this check looks for a minimum greater than the current one and substitutes it.
Why doesn't your code work as you want in mql4 with #property strict ?
What is such a fundamental difference from the code shown to you by Vladimir:
I didn't figure it out right away and thought it didn't work for me because of absence of =0, =1, etc...
but it turned out to be the same thing...
string xx=EnumToString(Symboll_(1)); // result symbol_1
I should have gotten NZDUSD
But the array variant is just what I needed...
I didn't get it right away and thought I was failing because I didn't have =0, =1, etc...
but it turned out to be the same thing...
string xx=EnumToString(Symboll_(1)); // result symbol_1
I should have gotten NZDUSD
But this array variant is just what I needed...
Naturally, when outputting an enumeration via EnumToString(), you will not get a description of the variable behind the "//" but the variable itself as it is.
To print the enumeration the way you want, you need to make a function analog to EnumToString(), which will print it.
For an enumeration like this:
Like this:
And call:
Print(InstrumentToString());
: Konstantin Nikitin
If you're referring to my picture, it's the partial closure in the expert that worked. It says close.So maybe this check looks to see if the minimum is greater than the current one and substitutes it.
I don't think that's right.
Better still, clearly state what you want to achieve. I'll probably give you a complete example.
Once upon a time, back in 2010, in winter. I also asked to filter in an indicator, the essence of which: to draw the Mach & Min HLine with PERIOD_MN1 for iBars....))))
I figured it out on my own. Mastered MT4.
Slowly, not immediately, I am mastering MT5.
...."Clearly state what you want to get" FORMULA: I am converting (myself) what I programmed (myself) and at the same time I am mastering (myself) MT5 ))))
BUT what you showed me with examples (visually) has NOT gone away.
IF SO I'll go back )))
Naturally, when printing out an enumeration using EnumToString(), you will not get a description of the variable, which is behind "//", but the variable itself as it is.
To print it out the way you want, you need to make a function analog to EnumToString(), which will print it out.
This is the trouble, because to solve the simplest task you have to create a function and this is a heap of code nobody needs,
instead of one line of ten...
I'm trying to be as succinct as possible!...
I could originally get around this problem by adding just one line to the code
but I didn't like it just because of the extra line in the code...
I don't like "dirty" code...