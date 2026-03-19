Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 319
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To understand where the error is, you need not only this piece of code, but also the declaration of variables. We can only guess what you have declared there.
And here's another link:Forum: when you reply, the cursor jumps into the quote
Thank you! Finally figured it out myself.
e2718, ahahahahahaha, yes you did, you got it right
About the stylizer: is there any way to customize it? I, for one, don't like this style of indentation. I prefer Olman's style.
Also I noticed abug, when moving the line a new line is formed not by tabs, but spaces. I would like tabs, as in settings.
One more bug: if you don't select code section and press Shift+Tab combination, the cursor is shifted by one tab, but in idea the combination should remove extra tab.
Can you give me some advice on a question like this?
Decided to go back to testing the robot. It was tested and optimized properly before. Now, while testing on the optimized parameters it shows a weirdness in the tester, I can't open deals. How do I get the data, as I understand the eurobucks. The robot uses a custom indicator that analyses different pairs. How can I launch it in the tester and make the tester work properly?
Thank you.
Mid-test.
End of test:
As I understand it, this line
"2014.11.27 12:32:03.125 2012.10.01 00:00:00 Wait Data for EURUSD"
means it's waiting for data on the Eurobucks. How do I download it?
Ran the test on different pairs, models, test modes etc... - All the same... how to get rid of this waiting for data, so that everything is tested, according to the algorithm.
And if I place the indicator on a symbol chart, it is drawn properly.
Ran the test on different pairs, models, test modes etc... - All the same... how to get rid of this waiting for data, so that everything is tested, according to the algorithm.
And if I place the indicator on a symbol chart, it is drawn properly.
It is supposed to upload the history automatically. If not, try deleting and reloading the history (run a test).
I start the robot on IABD from the examples of standard terminal delivery - the eurosd history is loaded correctly, but it does not open trades because of errors, but the test is running and the history is loaded. Why not in that case?
Check carefully what you specify for uploading. Is the .ex4 file exactly obtained after compilation in MetaEditore or did you manually change the file extension?
I start the robot on IABD from the examples of standard terminal delivery - the eurosd history is loaded correctly, but it does not open trades because of errors, but the test is running and the history is loaded. Why not in that case?