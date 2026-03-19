Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 256
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I don't care about futures, I just need at least some data for analysis. It's a pity that you cannot download the history.
Why not? You should only open demo account, but it has some difficulties...
Who can tell me how to get to the mql4 forum. all attempts automatically lead to the fifth
How about this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum ?
I registered a demo account with masterbrok, logged into the MT5 terminal. In the tab "Market Watch" on all items "trade off". Where the futures of the Ukrainian exchange (only it should be available) the last information is 2013.06.17. Should I emulate trades or have I just been given access to the history?
And also - are you looking here? :
And also - are you looking here? :
Where is it? I have a window like this.