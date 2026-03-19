Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 256

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NazL:
I don't care about futures, I just need at least some data for analysis. It's a pity that you cannot download the history.
Why not? You just need to open demo account, but there are some difficulties...
Or you can download the history of any instrument from the Ukrainian Exchange website.
 
barabashkakvn:
Why not? You should only open demo account, but it has some difficulties...
Or you can download the history for any instrument from the Ukrainian Exchange website.
I want to say that I cannot download the history for MT5, only demo account can help. Or am I confusing something? Yesterday I applied to masterbrok, but there was no answer. I would like to submit it for MT5, I will be able to substantiate its relevance somehow. I cannot recommend me some literature in this area, I need about 6 sources, but I cannot find anything.
 
Who can tell me how to get to the mql4 forum. all attempts automatically lead to the fifth
 
Ale-xander:
Who can tell me how to get to the mql4 forum. all attempts automatically lead to the fifth
How about this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum ?
 
barabashkakvn:
How about this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum ?
Thank you, it's very simple.
 
Registered a demo account with masterbrok, logged into MT5 terminal. In the tab "Market Watch" on all items "trade off". Where the futures of the Ukrainian exchange (only it should be available) the last information is 2013.06.17. Should I emulate trading or was I just given access to the history?
 
NazL:
I registered a demo account with masterbrok, logged into the MT5 terminal. In the tab "Market Watch" on all items "trade off". Where the futures of the Ukrainian exchange (only it should be available) the last information is 2013.06.17. Should I emulate trades or have I just been given access to the history?

And also - are you looking here? :

UX

 
barabashkakvn:

And also - are you looking here? :

Where is it? I have a window like this.
Files:
lv5u91.PNG  183 kb
 
NazL:
Where is it? I have a window like this.
In Market Watch, right-click on any instrument and select "Symbols" from the menu.
 
Found it. It's working. My bad. Thank you!
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