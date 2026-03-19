Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 262
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I have to ask: is it a minus, not a plus, but it's actually a plus? In Mt4, everything is simple - you open an extra position, which closes on the plus side. In Mt5 -132 is it a real minus or only minus in the report and on the balance? Are you really a theorist too, that you cannot answer?
Is it possible that nobody can give an answer to a simple question: whether it is possible to make back a total deficit with pipsips at 10 points?
You open 0.02 lots by 100 (no matter what is the currency) to the south, add the same lot 0.02 to 120 and total 0.04 to 110. Then we sold another 0.02 at 130 and closed it at 125 and did it 100 times (we increased the total volume up to 0.06 at 130 and reduced it to 0.04 at 125). The last "current" quote is 125. Well, how much easier to formulate a question? A whole forum of theorists, or what?
Let's assume that there are open positions on EURUSD:
1) Sell = 1.40200, lot = 0.01
2) Sell = 1.40200, lot = 0.02
3) Sell = 1.40450, lot = 0.03
4) Sell = 1.40750, lot = 0.04
5) Sell = 1.41100, lot = 0.06
There will be a total position Sell = 1.40680, lot = 0.16. After you buy 0.06 at 1.41000 (i.e. plus 10.0 pips on the 5th Sell) there will be a minus 32.0 pips on the total position, as calculated from 1.40680. Then the total position will be 0.10 lots, and the total Sell price will be above 1.40680 (I don't know how much), i.e. in the profitable direction.
Let's assume a position was opened on EURUSD:
1) Sell = 1.40200, lot = 0.01
2) Sell = 1.40200, lot = 0.02
3) Sell = 1.40450, lot = 0.03
4) Sell = 1.40750, lot = 0.04
5) Sell = 1.41100, lot = 0.06
There will be a total position Sell = 1.40680, lot = 0.16. After you buy 0.06 at 1.41000 (i.e. plus 10.0 pips on the 5th Sell) there will be a minus 32.0 pips on the total position, as calculated from 1.40680. Then the total position will be 0.10 lots, and the total Sell price will be higher than 1.40680 (I don't know how much), i.e. in the profitable direction.
That means +10 pips are calculated because 0.1 lot position will be above 1.4068, so this would include 10 pips profit from 0.06 position? Will the 0.06/10 point profit be included in the selling point of the remaining 0.1 position or not?
That means that the +10 pips will be considered when the 0.1 lot position is just above 1.4068 to include the 10 pips profit from the 0.06 position? Will the 0.06 profit of 10 pips be included in the selling point of the remaining 0.1 position or not?
Yes.
The matter is that I used to trade on Rumus2 and each profit there moved the total entry point to the positive zone and everything was clear. I just don't notice the improvement of the total point in MT5, although I have already taken 10 points on one of the pairs 30 times, rate returned to its starting point and the total entry point has not changed and the situation in the account has not improved. This has caused a lot of doubts.
Open a demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo server and try out open-close positions with no risk:How to Open a Demo Account on MetaQuotes-Demo Server
Hello, my question is this: on a demo with 100$ volume 0.01 trades are not executed, as well as with 200$. - It is only in the demo, or is it the same for the real account? If you do not know the minimum threshold, then I will ask: Which one is the lower threshold?
It all depends on the trade server settings. In particular the parameter
SYMBOL_VOLUME_MINIf you do not know the minimum volume you want to make a deal.
Good day! My question is this: on a demo with 100$ volume 0.01 trades are not executed, as well as with 200$. - My question is: Is it only on demo or is it the same on reals? I would like to ask what the lower limit is, plz.
Why does the basic illuminator in MT4 have such drawdowns? How can they be eliminated - is there a trailing stop in the settings?
How can I add a fixed stop loss to the EA properties?
Why does the basic illuminator in MT4 have such drawdowns? How can I eliminate them - I think I have a trailing stop in the settings?
How can I add a fixed stop loss to the EA properties?
1. Look at the visualization mode and see where the EA is failing.
2. Start learning MQL or go to the Freelance section.