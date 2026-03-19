Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 253
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Is it possible to download charts for technical analysis, - indexes S & P 500 Futures Chart, TA 25 Chart, and S & P 500 Chart if it is possible can tell you how to do it, maybe there is an explanation of how to download!
Thank you in advance.
You can view the tool charts in the terminal, which are provided by your broker (dealing centre). You should look in the "Market Watch" window by right-clicking and selecting "Symbols ...". If you do not receive them, you will have to look for a broker (dealing centre) which provides them.
I cannot find such a broker, can you advise me a technical analysis program that allows me to download the indices I am interested in (can be in real time) or a broker.
Maybe there is an opportunity to download these indices MT-4 or MT-5. I'm just beginning to try to do technical analysis, I'd love to hear expert advice on how to cope with my task.
I thank you in advance for your help.
I cannot find such a broker, can you advise me a technical analysis program that allows me to download the indices I am interested in (can be in real time) or a broker.
Maybe there is an opportunity to download these indices MT-4 or MT-5. I just started to try to do technical analysis and would like to get expert advice on how to do this.
I am grateful in advance for your help.
Start with MT4
The first available topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/142393
If you do not understand something, ask on the MT4 forum, they will tell you.
I don't think so.
There is no debugging in MT4... wait for the developers to do it
Can you tell me why the indices are the same in iBarShift or how to do it correctly(Get the data of the smaller timeframe on the older one).Thanks.
Can you tell me why the indices are the same in iBarShift or how to do it correctly(Get the data of the smaller timeframe on the older one).Thanks.
In the MetaEditor handbook, look up "Organising data access". But if you really need an indicator, you should consider that Sleep() does not work in indicators.
That is,"Since an mql5 program can access data for any symbol and timeframe, there is a possibility that the data of the required timeseries have not yet been formed in the terminal, or the required price data are not synchronized with the trade server. In this case, the waiting time of data readiness is difficult to predict." and Sleep() does not work, the variant with the Timer event and writing of Expert Advisor to a file and reading of data in the indicator remains unavailable? Or there is a simpler way. What do you recommend?
If you need to get data in an indicator from other instruments or from other periods (other than the current one), the timer is a good option.