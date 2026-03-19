Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 249
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Profit with a negative result - this will be the drawdown. And in the Profit column of each test, there can be both negative and positive results.
I still don't get it. A profit with a negative result is a loss. Why would I want a losing run?
I want a profitable run with a dollar loss, that's all.
Look at this. I start my Expert Advisor.
I get the following results
That is, the third pass is profitable. What is the drawdown in dollars? I don't need it as a percentage. This is not very informative as this percentage value is calculated from the current balance, not from the initial one.
I will know it only from the single test.
That is, there was a drawdown for all time 27.4 $. Where is this figure in the optimization results? It is in MT4.
I still don't get it. A profit with a negative result is a loss. Why would I want a losing run?
I want a profitable run with a dollar loss, that's all.
Look at this. I start my Expert Advisor.
I get the following results.
That is, the third run is profitable. What is the drawdown in dollars? I don't need it in percents. It's not very informative.
I only find it out from the single test.
So, there was a drawdown of 27.4 $. Where is this figure in the optimization results? It is in MT4.
There is no such thing now. I think it would be good if next to the drawdown percentage value there was also a drawdown value in deposit funds. Or, we may even create a separate column.
That sucks :(. I don't know why this column was removed. We should ask the developers.
Awww!!! Why did you remove such a useful column? :-)))
I apologize if this is off topic.
For some reason there are no payments for agents' work in MQL5 Cloud Network today.
Is this the case for everyone?
Please advise, I wrote to Service Desk on 15.05 and still no reply. Where do I go from here?
Good afternoon!
Is there any way to change the library variables via EA parameters?
Can sell stop and by stop pending orders be set with trailing function? Thank you.
Good afternoon!
Is there any way to change the library variables via EA parameters?
You have to go RIGHT here.
What library? What variables?