Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 248

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Good afternoon everyone. I have test results of four sets, when put together some trades coincide or are open at the same time.
I would like to create a general report with the following rule: If one order is open then trade is prohibited until it is closed.


х

 

Hi all !

How do I know the drawdown in currencies rather than percentages in the Strategy Tester? I have such a column in MT4, I don't see it in MT5.

 
Please write an advisor to the pair EUR / USD that would be from 4 to 11 am to open a deal to buy.( So you can change the time, lot size and everything!) Yeah, I know, very doubtful and everything ... But for the money I wrote an advisor ... I decided to improve it and my price is 2 times higher set! =( So anyone is not difficult to write here is only on these parameters! FOR ALL :profit: http://vk.com/vladislav_boronin ( if you can, then on facebook!)
 
Alvin1976:

Hi all !

How do I know the drawdown in currencies rather than percentages in the Strategy Tester? I have such a column in MT4, I don't see it in MT5.

The column "Profit" is the profit in money terms. Landing %" column - profit in %, respectively.
 
vvx080:

Good afternoon everyone. I have test results of four sets, when joined all together some trades match or are open at the same time.
I would like to create a general report with the following rule: If one order is open then trade is prohibited until it is closed.


х

The result of the test is, roughly speaking, an output table of values. What does it mean: "... when put all together, some trades coincide or are open at the same time..."?

Also a position may be open in MT5. A position is opened after the order has triggered. Please clarify your question.

 
barabashkakvn:
The "Profit" column is the profit in monetary terms. The "Planting %" column is the profit in % respectively.


You must have misunderstood me. I need to know the absolute drawdown of funds in dollars. It is only available in backtest for single test and I need drawdown during optimization like in MT4. So far I only see the relative drawdown percentage, but it's useless for me.

 
Alvin1976:


You must have misunderstood me. I need to know the absolute drawdown of funds in dollars. It is only available in backtest in single test, while I need drawdown during optimization like in MT4. So far I only see the relative drawdown percentage, but it's useless for me.

There's optimisation and profit:

profit

 
barabashkakvn:

The result of the test is, roughly speaking, an output table of values. What do you mean: "... when putting all together some trades coincide or are open at the same time..."?

Also there may be an open position in MT5. A position is opened after the order has triggered. Please clarify your question.

We are talking about MT4, I'm interested in how to make one general report of four reports but where the orders overlap by time, to leave only the first open and delete the rest?

If one robot trades using four different strategies with the following rule: if one strategy has opened a position, then the remaining strategies have no right to open a position until the open order is closed.

 
barabashkakvn:

There's optimisation and profit:

Right. Profit. Where's the absolute dollar drawdown on funds? I see it only in results of single test and that's all. In MT4 it is in the tester with a separate column "Depth $".
 
Alvin1976:
Right. Profit. Where's the absolute dollar drawdown on funds? I see it only in results of single test and that's all. In MT4 it is in the tester in a separate column "Drawdown $".
Profit with a negative result is a drawdown. And in the column "Profit" for each test can be both negative and positive result.
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