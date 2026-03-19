Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 247
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all, I need help with the famous CrossArbitr indicator. The code is of course not mine. Needed some information, which it does not output. So, in order.
I added variablesdouble n, m;
"\nDifference BID Synthetic and Real =", n=(CalcBid-Bid),
"\, Difference ASK Synthetic and Real =", m=(CalcAsk-Ask),
"\nTotal =" (m - n) <----
It ends up swearing at the minus in this bracket (some operatot expected). Who can tell me what I'm doing wrong?
I need to add a comma:
ToFleder
Thank you very much!
ToFleder
Thank you very much! Only for some reason the "Total" doesn't change... It's always zero.
TObarabashkakvn
Thanks, I've already guessed it.
TObarabashkakvn
Thanks, I've already guessed it.
Hello all. I am new to this programming. I have started to learn MQL4 the other day. I downloaded Night Owl EA 3.02 for testing. My program has the ".ex4" extension. I installed it. It was idle for two days without doing anything. My Expert Advisor should trade only during night hours. I decided to open it in MQL4. I did not see the program. I have only a couple of lines. Прилагаю скрин. http://gyazo.com/98a44e962c4946ff2ed59e6919738b00
Files with *.mq4 extension are opened in the editor.
In my screenshot, the editor is open. I copied from the editor. What does this gibberish look like there. You can see only a couple of lines there. Although the file itself weighs 43 Kb
Files with extensions: mq5, mq4, mqh can be edited.
Files with extensions: ex5, ex4 cannot be edited (as they are compiled files).
If you want to change the EA file - you need to find the editable EA code (not ex5, ex4).
Don't the control sequences ("\n") in the indicators work?
As you can see, the information is displayed on a single line. :(