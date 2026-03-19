Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1592
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I have no such thing!
1) Read the log, directly in the terminal, as advised above.
2) Lately, communication failures along the signal route have become more frequent. Try, after switching on, to wait for some time. 3-5 minutes. The connection should be found. :-//
From what I can see, your main problem is that MT is not connecting to the internet, correct?
You don't need to check the log (I only provided it based on your last post).
To see what the problem might be, go to the "Log" tab in the terminal. There you will see what is happening (any error message).
This is usually related to antivirus, firewall, etc. Check all of these.
Where is the "Log" tab in the terminal?
It's right there.
Press ctrl+t on your keyboard
My ATR code in MQl5 is not opening for trade after successfully tested, any advice ?
Hi everyone, I recently started using the web version of mt-5. On mobile tablets. Different manufacturers. And 1 time I did not load indicators at all. On the chart. And the web-interface itself looked strange. Compared to how it looked afterwards. I don't know what it's connected with. I guess they have simplified ones. Versions for bad internet connections or something. Because how the interface has changed in this web version of mt-5. Indicators started loading on the chart immediately. Well, and the interface itself is much more pleasant and functional. Even on android and Huawei they are more like apple.
But why did I start using the web version? It is much faster than any app with the same internet. Charts load instantly. On any timeframe. And the interface itself is more sort of clear and friendly. And 1 and the same regardless of device manufacturer. In any browser. And everything works clearly and there are no glitches. I don't know how it was with this before. I'll probably give up on apps and only use the web version. Mt-5.
Good evening and good mood!
The other day I needed to come up with a function that would track the "lifetime" of each open position. For example, there are five different positions open, at different times, in different directions, and I need each of them to "live" no more than 10 days. I have sketched this code:
However, the code turned out to be very long in terms of execution time.
Almost a second (highlighted in yellow).
My question to real programmers - please suggest some simpler and faster version.
Regards, Vladimir.
Vladimir, remember the date of the expected closing of the oldest position, and wait for this date. The date has come, check for the position, delete it, remember the next date
Vladimir, check not on every tick, but once an hour, a day.
It is better to remember the date of the expected closing of the oldest position, and wait for this date. The date comes, check, delete if necessary, remember the next date
Thank you, Alexey, for your advice! I will try it. About each tick - it's just a test for execution time, but in the EA itself the check goes once a minute on the timer.
Regards, Vladimir.
The best version I rewrote, the loop only runs once when a position is deleted and a new date is found.
It is clear.
Regards, Vladimir.