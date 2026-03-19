Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1595
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
See what number ends the value of constants of the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration.
Hello, Artyom! Later, when I will be at my computer, I will definitely look at it.
Look at the number at which the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration constants end.
This is certainly very plausible, but it's important to know where this parameter is placed in the count. After all, ENUM_MA_METHOD also has integer values 0-3.
As far as I am concerned, it makes no difference what this word means. Descriptor, identifier or something else. If my memory is not completely dry, somewhere in the documentation I met "window descriptor" and somewhere "window handle".
Just like a mouse, we never really think about which mouse we are talking about.
And how would you briefly characterise the word handle?
as it is in translation - handle..as from a suitcase - the suitcase is taken by the handle, system (and not only) objects by handles. It's a well-established term.
handles represented in int or long can only be compared for equivalence and correctness.
(if two numeric representations are equal, we are talking about handles of one suitcase, if a handle has a special value, 0 or -1 as a tradition, it means "handle without suitcase").
This is certainly very plausible, but it plays an important role on which place this parameter stands. After all, ENUM_MA_METHOD also has integer values 0-3.
As far as I am concerned, it makes no difference what this word means. Descriptor, identifier or something else. If my memory is not completely dry, somewhere in the documentation I met "window descriptor" and somewhere "window handle".
Just like a mouse, we never really think about which mouse we are talking about.
Alexei V. Stop making a habit of arguing.
don't make a habit of taking the reference
whatever you understand there is irrelevant.
The question was not "why is the handle so named", but why does it start with 10. That second question was my answer.
Artem, the first line of my answer is about why it starts with 10.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Questions from MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 beginners
Alexey Viktorov, 2025.09.26 13:56
This is certainly very plausible, but what place this parameter is on in the account plays an important role. After all, ENUM_MA_METHOD also has integer values 0-3.
It plays an important role on which place this parameter is placed. After all, ENUM_MA_METHOD also has integer values 0-3
Explain. I don't get it.
Pay attention to the last parameter: type of price for calculation, or indicator handle.
I.e. MA is calculated either on the data of the specified price or on the data of the indicator whose handle is passed to the function.
What difference does it make which place this parameter is placed in the function?
I can't tell you why the minimum handle value doesn't start at 8. Maybe some other values will be added....
Good evening, Artem. I looked in the documentation of the enumeration of ENUM_APPIE_PRICE of the IMA handle. There are only seven identifiers, as you have in your previous message. Now I see. This is due to the fact that in place of the enumeration of the applied price there may be a handle of another indicator. Thank you! )
Regards, Vladimir.