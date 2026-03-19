Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1527

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Alexander Sevastyanov #:

You don't need to change anything in the code. The number of activations is set by the seller as a parameter, e.g. as a product price.

Thank you.


and why this tab has no effect on the results of calculations they are just farmed on the processor and are still being farmed.


 
Oleg Kubenko #:

thank you.


and why this tab has no effect on the results of calculations they are just farmed on the processor and are still being farmed.


OpenCL is a separate language - you will write in it and there will be calculations on GPU - read the help.

 

how much will it cost approximately to adapt the code of two indicators on OpenCL ?

so I don't create a freelance thread for nothing.

 
Oleg Kubenko #:

how much will it cost to adapt the code of two indicators on OpenCL ?

so I don't create a freelance thread for nothing.

What kind of indicator is this with such requirements for computing power? Is the processor really not enough?

 
long calculations in the strategy tester occur here actually wanted to optimise the code, or it will not work?
 
Oleg Kubenko strategy tester take a long time
Maybe we need to fix the indicator rather than write it for GPU?
 
Artyom Trishkin #:
Maybe we need to fix the indicator, rather than writing it for GPU?

It's a normal indicator, alligator for example, can't its calculations be accelerated by gpu?

 

why then EA optimisation in my case takes 200 hours on my not weak computer taking into account forward optimisation

and what are you optimising with OpenGL if the calculations are so long?

 
Oleg Kubenko EA optimisation in my case takes 200 hours on my not weak computer, taking into account forward optimisation.

Many combinations and tick by tick optimisation - as an assumption.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Lots of combinations and on tick optimisation - as a guess.

Well, what should we do in such a case?

why didn't the developers of the strategy tester make these calculations on the GPU?

Or is cloud computing more profitable for them?

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