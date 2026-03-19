Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1524
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good afternoon! For some reason the strategy tester stopped working. Although it was working last night.
How can I fix it?
Regards, Alexander
Hi Alexei, I don't know, but I think I've made everything clear and understandable in my post:
Hi. But it can't be fitted to the standard indicator... That's why I specified the problem.
Hi. BUT there is no way to fit the standard indicator... That's why I specified the problem.
Good morning, Alexey! Can you explain why it is impossible to fit?
Regards, Vladimir.
Good morning, Alexei! Can you explain why you can't put it in?
Regards, Vladimir.
Because the code is not available for the standard, or rather technical indicator.
Because the code is not available for the standard, or rather technical indicator.
Alexey, I apologise for my stupidity and cluelessness, but then this code, which I took from MetaEditor, what kind of code is it?
Regards, Vladimir.
Alexei, excuse me for being stupid and clueless, but then this code I took from MetaEditor, what is this code?
Regards, Vladimir.
1 - technical (standard)
Getting the handle
2 - custom. In spite of the fact that it comes with the terminal.
And this one is like this
1 - technical (staff)
2 - user. Despite the fact that it is supplied with the terminal.....
I see. Thanks for the clarification. I didn't think that the same indicator placed in different places has such a catastrophic difference. Probably they work differently?
Regards, Vladimir.
I guess they work differently, too, huh?
I will answer my own question. It turned out that with the same input parameters, both indicators show the same picture.
Regards, Vladimir.