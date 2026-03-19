Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1530
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I was given information that there is an iVolatility function in MQL5 with an example :But I can't read about it anywhere. Is there such a function? If not, how can I get the current volatility in MQL5?
I was given information that there is an iVolatility function in MQL5 with an example :But I can't read about it anywhere. Is there such a function? If not, how can I get the current volatility in MQL5?
does not exist, a simple check in the documentation will tell you what does exist.
does not exist, a simple check in the documentation will tell you that it does.
Thank you for your reply.
why did you change my reply in your quote to mean the opposite of what I said? very misleading as it does NOT exist
My response:
does not exist, a simple check in the documentation will tell you what does exist.
Your quote:
Paul Anscombe #:
does not exist, a simple check in the documentation will tell you that it does.
Why did you change my answer in your quote to mean the opposite of what I said? Very misleading since it does NOT exist
My answer:
Does not exist, a simple check in the documentation will tell you it does.
Your quote:
Paul Anscombe #:
does not exist, a simple check in the documentation will tell you it does.
thanks for the answers, but what in this case mean red points in relation to green, green I understand that these are the best options and red is the worst, then why the number of reds at the end on the right does not decrease and here is the final result of the tests as you can see reds have not become fewer
You don't seem to realise what you are doing, or you don't know how to read the graph. Read the help - everything is written there.
You don't seem to understand what you are doing, or you don't know how to read the chart. Read the help - it says it all.
Well, if that's what you think, then give me a link to the help.
Well, if you think so, give me a link in the reference.
I think I've spent a lot of time on your education already. Show some independence and initiative, prove that you are worthy of my attention.