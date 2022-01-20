high low array
i want last 3 array values buts its not working......
10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1,0
Looked at your code - a bunch of incomprehensible operations.
Please explain in your own words: "What exactly do you need"?
Thank you for the reply,
I do not understand.
To get the last N (N=count) OHLC values, you need to use the code:
MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true); int start_pos=0,count=6; if(CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),start_pos,count,rates)!=count) return;
What do you need next?
This what I I want this screen shot will show what this code does.
So ints sim draw tow lines such highest highand lowest candle low in the perticular amount of candle.so I want get previous low candle highest and low value.
This pictures has been edited for the explainnation,those are white squares,text and arrows.
Did I understand correctly?
I did not understand anything :). Draw a picture please.
Oh I am sorry for the wrong screenshot.
I am high light with a red that what i want.
