high low array

i want last 3 array values buts its not working......


10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1,0 

Files:
Open_HigLow_close.mq5  4 kb
 
Anas Wansa :

Looked at your code - a bunch of incomprehensible operations.

Please explain in your own words: "What exactly do you need"?

 
Thank you for the reply,
         I want to get last candles10 high low values, enter to array then get values from the last numbers. like simple moving average indicator cross over.
 
I do not understand.

To get the last N (N=count) OHLC values, you need to use the code:

   MqlRates rates[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);
   int start_pos=0,count=6;
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),start_pos,count,rates)!=count)
      return;

What do you need next?

 
This what I I want this screen shot will show what this code does.

So ints sim draw tow lines such highest highand lowest candle low in the perticular amount of candle.so I want get previous low candle highest and low value.

This pictures has been edited for the explainnation,those are white squares,text and arrows.

 
Did I understand correctly?


Files:
High_Low_N_Bars.mq5  20 kb
 
I did not understand anything :). Draw a picture please.

 
i just insert a screen shot

 
Where is the picture??? Where are the explanations? Please depict your idea in the form of a picture or explain in detail: what do you want?

 
Wrong screenshot
 
Oh I am sorry for the wrong screenshot.

I am high light with a red that what i want.

12
