Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1307
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I transferred an indicator from MQL4 to MQL5 and cannot understand why it does not work:
MetaEditor in MQL5 complains about:
'ObjectsTotal' - wrong parameters count
'ObjectName' - wrong parameters count
ObjectDelete' - wrong parameters count
Everything works in MQL4 with no errors.
Please help me understand
Hello!
I transferred an indicator from MQL4 to MQL5 and cannot understand why it does not work:
MetaEditor in MQL5 complains about:
'ObjectsTotal' - wrong parameters count
'ObjectName' - wrong parameters count
ObjectDelete' - wrong parameters count
Everything works in MQL4 with no errors.
Please help me to understand
1. Please paste the code correctly. When you edit your message, press the button and paste the code in the popup window that appears (I edited your message for the first time).
2. Read the help carefully. For exampleObjectsTotal
'ObjectsTotal'.
how about this? - removes all horizontal and trend lines
-----------------------------------------------------\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\------------------------------------------------------
or it removes all objects like this
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
or like this - as Alexey Viktorov says.
how about this? - removes all horizontal and trend lines
Why is there a cycle?
Why is there a cycle here???
honestly!? - I have no idea! - Just something to occupy myself with in the morning.
how about this? - removes all horizontal and trend lines
-----------------------------------------------------\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\------------------------------------------------------
or it removes all objects like this
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
or like Alexey Viktorov says.
it can also go like this
or like this
Need help setting up MT5 .
1. Problem In MT5 I have switched to a DEMO account but the button to place orders is not active, at the bottom you can see that there is no connection with the server and contract tickers for 2019 and 2020 are loaded from your database into the list, but there are no actual contracts.
Need help setting up MT5 from scratch .
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/startworking/settings
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/startworking/settings
I pre-set it, but for some reason part of the function doesn't work .
1. Problem In MT5 I have switched to a DEMO account but the button to place orders is not active, you can see at the bottom that there is no connection with the server and the contract tickers for 2019 and 2020 are loaded from your database into the list but there are no actual contracts.
Could you help ?
honestly!? - I have no idea! - Just something to do in the morning.
Well, he'll delete it anyway, no strings attached.)