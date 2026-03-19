Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 650
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and for manual trading, what can you suggest?
For manual trading, the best means of control is this:
For manual trading, the best means of control is this:
{MQL4}. Hello. Could you please tell me how to write a condition for the indicator, if the bar maximum == the nearest lower fractal, then I put a point.
I am trying to
{
ExtMapBuffer3[i]=High[i+1];
}
//====
............
//эта функция за пределами старт
int isFractalDn()
{
for(int i=0; i != 10; i++)
{
if(iFractals(NULL, 0, MODE_LOWER, i)!= NULL) return(i);
}
return(-1);
}
{MQL4}. Hello. Could you please tell me how to write a condition for the indicator, if the bar maximum == the nearest lower fractal, then I put a point.
I am trying to
{
ExtMapBuffer3[i]=High[i+1];
}
//====
............
//эта функция за пределами старт
int isFractalDn()
{
for(int i=0; i != 10; i++)
{
if(iFractals(NULL, 0, MODE_LOWER, i)!= NULL) return(i);
}
return(-1);
}
Hello.
1. You are looking for the fractal index, so why should we write [i+isFractalDn()]? Just write [isFractalDn()].
2. Why do you use Low? If iFractals() already returns a price? Excessive calculation. If you find a fractal on the number of a candle, you return the price of the fractal at once which will be equal to the price of the candle's minimum.
3. The cycle of searching for the fractal. You won't find the fractal on 0, 1 candlestick. You should start with 2 (or better, with 3 candlesticks - if you work with formed candlesticks);
4. The conditions of the end of the cycle: it's better to write <= 10, not ! In fact, why 10? The indicator has such a great parameter as rates_total - use it (but then the condition will be < rates_total). Not the fact that you will be able to find the fractal before the 10th candle. Or you can set the value of 100, for example;
5. Yes, I would not be so sure about != NULL indicator value, maybe it is 0.0 or EMPTY_VALUE.6. And also the inscription "this function is beyond start" was confusing? Are you writing a script? If you write an indicator, master OnCalculate(). It will be easier to switch to mql5.
Simply enter an input parameter into your EA and, depending on the value assigned to it when you start, you will either buy only or sell only:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
...
void OnTick()
{
if(!Long)
trade.Sell(0.01);
if(Long)
trade.Buy(0.01);
}
And for manual trading?
Already given the best limiter for manual trading:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Questions from Beginners
Karputov Vladimir, 2016.10.24 15:16
For manual trading the best limiter is:
You can only control the type of trade order if you send a trade order from an EA (or script). If you trade manually, there is no way to control what you have pressed in the terminal.
guys! when you move to a virtual server do the open positions in the robot advisor trade get transferred?
guys! when you move to a virtual server, do the open positions in the trading robot by the EA get transferred?
You probably meant to ask: when you install the robot on the virtual server, will the positions ... ?That's not very nice pepsi-schoolboy talk.
Where are they supposed to "flip" to ?
guys! when you move to a virtual server do the open positions in the robot advisor trade get transferred?
one shot = one hit
one account = one hit
accordingly, if trades are opened in the account, they will always be open everywhere in the account, no matter where the account is opened, on the server, on the phone, on paper, on your home PC.