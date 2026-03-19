Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1304
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Can you give me a hint? This entry:
var1=(var<10)?1:0;
What it means, how to interpret it, options for use. Parameters.
Read documentation.
Can you give me a hint? This entry:
var1=(var<10)?1:0;
What it means, how to interpret it, options for use. Parameters.
If var<10 = true, then var1 = 1
otherwise var1 = 0;
Hi! ! Can you please tell me if the code written in MQL5 with OOP elements (CLASSES) will not work in the MQL4 Terminal? When I try to compile a program with classes included, I get errors in parameters passed when calling methods of the class. But the class itself compiles in the 4 editor without errors.
Hello, Can you help!
How can I transfer the value of horizontalindicator levelsto my EA?
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Hello, Can you help!
How to pass the ID of horizontal levelsof an indicator to an Expert Advisor?
The indicator handle in MQL5 MUST be created in OnInit - and it is created this way ONE time. This is the first thing you need to fix.
Vladimir. Created in OnInit(). The Expert Advisor sees the indicator. When visualization, it sends parameters correctly, it draws. It does not want to trade.
Insert the code correctly.
Why copy something twice from buffer '0'?
Did you remember to flip the arrays you are copying into usingArraySetAsSeries(***,true) ?