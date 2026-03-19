Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 541
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pako,
thanks for the tip!
Hello, I read the article about copying signals and volumes http://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/signal_subscriber#trade, but I still have a question. If a provider has a leverage of 1:100 and I (a subscriber) have 1:500, why does not the lot size increase when copying? Why did the developers come up with that?
It all makes sense. Consider this example (95% deposit load):
This is how the Signals service works:
Provider $1000
Subscriber $1000
Leverage 100
Subscriber's leverage 100
Provider volume 0.1
Subscriber volume 0.09
100 pips $1000
100 points $900
And here is why you cannot increase a leverage if Subscriber's leverage is bigger than Provider's:
Supplier leverage 100
Subscriber's leverage 200
Supplier volume 0.1
Subscriber volume 0.18
100 pips $1000
55 pips $1000 (it means that Provider must pass 100 pips to lose the deposit, while Subscriber needsonly 55 pips!
Hi all. Can you tell me what this signal is called and how to code it?
My understanding is that it is a buy signal.
Thank you.
Gentlemen, where can I find the Multiterminal manual?
There is no multiterminal in nature anymore.
And tell me where to get a lightweight terminal?
All right. No one's talking. Let me get this straight. Renat let it slip that MQ vps have lightweight terminals. They're supposed to be fast because of that. So where do I get one?
Where can I get a lightweight terminal?
So terminals, it seems, do not give out by weight :)
And tell me where to get a lightweight terminal?
All right. No one's talking. Let me get this straight. Renat let it slip that MQ vps have lightweight terminals. They're supposed to be fast because of that. So where do we get them?
And tell me where to get a lightweight terminal?
All right. No one's talking. Let me get this straight. Renat let it slip that MQ vps have lightweight terminals. They're supposed to be fast because of that. So where do I get them?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and strategy tester
Installer for MQL5 projects
Renat Fatkhullin, 2013.07.27 21:29
Answer yourself a couple of questions - "Why? If you had a well-grounded answer to both of these questions, it would be a light version.
And to explain technically: