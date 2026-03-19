Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 541

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pako,

thanks for the tip!

 
Hello, yes I read the article on copying signals and volumes http://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/signal_subscriber#trade, but I still have a question, if the leverage of the provider is 1:100, and I (subscriber) have 1:500, why does not the copying increase the lot, how can you get around it??? Why did the developers come up with that?
 
Sergey Shirinkin:
Hello, I read the article about copying signals and volumes http://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/signal_subscriber#trade, but I still have a question. If a provider has a leverage of 1:100 and I (a subscriber) have 1:500, why does not the lot size increase when copying? Why did the developers come up with that?

It all makes sense. Consider this example (95% deposit load):

This is how the Signals service works:

Provider $1000

Subscriber $1000

Leverage 100

Subscriber's leverage 100

Provider volume 0.1

Subscriber volume 0.09

100 pips $1000

100 points $900


And here is why you cannot increase a leverage if Subscriber's leverage is bigger than Provider's:

Supplier leverage 100

Subscriber's leverage 200

Supplier volume 0.1

Subscriber volume 0.18

100 pips $1000

55 pips $1000 (it means that Provider must pass 100 pips to lose the deposit, while Subscriber needsonly 55 pips!
 

Hi all. Can you tell me what this signal is called and how to code it?


My understanding is that it is a buy signal.

Thank you.

[Deleted]  
Gentlemen, where can I find the Multiterminal manual?
 
vodoleyvl:
Gentlemen, where can I find the Multiterminal manual?
The Multiterminal no longer exists.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
There is no multiterminal in nature anymore.

And tell me where to get a lightweight terminal?

All right. No one's talking. Let me get this straight. Renat let it slip that MQ vps have lightweight terminals. They're supposed to be fast because of that. So where do I get one?

 
MASTERXAYS:
Where can I get a lightweight terminal?
It's not like they give out terminals by weight :)
 
Karputov Vladimir:
So terminals, it seems, do not give out by weight :)

And tell me where to get a lightweight terminal?

All right. No one's talking. Let me get this straight. Renat let it slip that MQ vps have lightweight terminals. They're supposed to be fast because of that. So where do we get them?

 
MASTERXAYS:

And tell me where to get a lightweight terminal?

All right. No one's talking. Let me get this straight. Renat let it slip that MQ vps have lightweight terminals. They're supposed to be fast because of that. So where do I get them?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and strategy tester

Installer for MQL5 projects

Renat Fatkhullin, 2013.07.27 21:29

Answer yourself a couple of questions - "Why? If you had a well-grounded answer to both of these questions, it would be a light version.

And to explain technically:

  1. Our software itself is very economical with a huge amount of functionality, there is nothing to cut out
  2. We originally put one of the most expensive parts in the form of a tester behind the terminal
  3. 50-60 copies of the terminal on one physical and modern computer is pulling fine.
  4. Instead of cutting out the terminal's functions, we use the "free up resources and not allocate them unnecessarily" approach.
  5. no one is going to make a mangled knockoff, we are not our own enemies

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