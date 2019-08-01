Transition of positions after 0:00 when the bank is operating. How to identify? Need help from the hall. - page 9
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With magic, there's another pitfall - the user. Five robot instances and all have the same magic, only the settings are different, and a shout to support: BAAAG!
There is no escaping this 'ambush'. With files, all the more so.
How does the "meijk suffice" on rollover reopening?
Meijic becomes zero and that's it...
What is the trade server?
Is it reproducing? Sounds like a bug. Meijic should be saved (the server does that).
PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER), as it should, returns the ticket number.
The new number of the ticket, which is the result of rollover, not the position that was before rollover....
But after rollover, in the new position, it turns out that m_position.Magic()=0. Accordingly, nothing works in the Expert Advisor....
Probably, one can somehow cram Magic via modification into new position and there cram everything else from old position.
But I did as I wrote above. But I'll think about it some more.
It pisses me off that PSB cheats so much with their platform.
And, as far as I understand, they're not the only ones...
Surprised by the traders' silence! Does everyone only trade intraday or pips?Well, don't go trading in some kitchen like "alparey" when there are licensed russian brokers....
PSB demo - after rollover both magik and identifier and comment are saved!
PSB demo - after rollover both magik and ID and comment are saved!
That's weird! In my PSB demo, in the EA, the magician is zeroed out! Let's dig....
Dear forum members, I would like to discuss the issue of the transition of the position after 00:00 when working with the bank (MT 5, PSB Frex). If anyone is interested in this question, I will be glad to discuss it.
The point is that this topic is raised more than once on the sites. The bottom line is that I, unlike other brokers, do not like this procedure at 00:00 - "rollover". At that time the position is closed and opened again taking into account the Swap. We know very well that each close is accompanied by a loss of profit on the spread. This happens with every completed intraday trade. When trading the demo version in PSB Forex, I encountered a situation that does not suit me at all. The thing is that when closing the trading session on Friday at 00:00, the above-mentioned "rollover" is performed, but first, the spread is changed (increased) (from 13 points to 43 points), and then the "rollover" operation is performed. Thus, I increase my profit loss on the spread by almost 4 times. So this happens on every overnight rollover in 00:00 !?
If I am wrong, please comment. Thank you
Dear forum members, I would like to discuss the issue of the transition of the position after 00:00 when working with the bank (MT 5, PSB Frex). If anyone is interested in this question, I will be glad to discuss it.
The point is that this topic is raised more than once on the sites. The bottom line is that I, unlike other brokers, do not like this procedure at 00:00 - "rollover". At that time the position is closed and opened again taking into account the Swap. We know very well that each close is accompanied by a loss of profit on the spread. This happens with every completed intraday trade. When trading the demo version in PSB Forex, I encountered a situation that does not suit me at all. The thing is that when closing the trading session on Friday at 00:00, the above-mentioned "rollover" is performed, but first, the spread is changed (increased) (from 13 points to 43 points), and then the "rollover" operation is performed. Thus, I increase my profit loss on the spread by almost 4 times. So this happens on every overnight rollover in 00:00 !?
If I am wrong, please comment. Thanks
Can you give me a screenshot of the history with such reopenings?
In theory, reopening should be at the closing price, there should be no losses. If it is not, it is a bug (intentional or not - another question).
Can you give me a screenshot of the history with such reopenings?
In theory, re-opening should be at closing price, there should be no losses. If it is not so - it is a bug (intentional or not - another question).
Interestingly, (see Sheet1, file ReportHistory-1004793.XLS) - during one month of trading with the "rollover" the statistics from MT5 Report shows
Total profit = 108544.60 p. : profitable trades (#51) + positive rollovers (#4) !!!
Total loss = -83255.49 p: losing trades (#3) + negative rollovers (#17) !!!
Net Profit = 25289.11 p. : results of all (#115) trades and rollovers !!!
I.e., it seems to me that rollovers at 00:00 greatly complicate the usual view of "Balance" and "Funds" dynamics, and moreover, is a serious obstacle fordevelopment of Expert Advisors!??
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Interestingly (see Sheet1, file ReportHistory-1004793.XLS) - for one month of trading with "rollover" the statistics from the MT5 Report showed:
Total profit = 108544.60 p. : profitable trades (#51) + positive rollovers (#4) !!!
Total loss = -83255.49 p: losing trades (#3) + negative rollovers (#17) !!!
Net Profit = 25289.11 p. : results of all (#115) trades and rollovers !!!
I.e., it seems to me that rollovers at 00:00 significantly impede the normal view of the dynamics of "Balance" and "Funds" indicators, and moreover, they are a serious obstacle in the development of EAs!
Indicators, which are based on balance and on the result of trades, do "float". But equity will not differ from trading without reopening on a rollover.
Why stick with this broker?
Indicators that are based on balance and on the result of trades do "float". But equity will not differ from trading without reopening on the rollover.
Why stick with this broker?
I trade at Alpari and am mastering PSB forex. The latter suits my TS, as it allows me to put lots in MT5. This is where I encountered the transition through "00:00" (with "rollover"). Yes and previously I had a current account opened with Promsvyazbank. No interest, promptly transferred from it to the nominal account and back to the card. And I think they will soon close down the offshore Alpari: you have to trade in a Russian jurisdiction, it's safer that way...
There are a million VCs with hedge accounts under MT5. Don't make up your own problems.
There are a million VCs with hedge accounts under MT5. Don't make up your own problems.
The main thing is that I previously had a current account at Promsvyazbank and a personal account through which I deposit funds to and from my nominal account. Then I need reliability, convenience (bank and ATMs nearby) and online access. But there are only five "million" brokerage companies with a Russian licence in Russia, if I am not mistaken. And there is no desire to get involved in foreign brokerage companies - if something happens you will be "worried sick"! And times are coming when all the cash flows are taken under control, prohibiting foreign payment systems, etc. And I wouldn't want to have the headache of losing significant amounts of money. And by the way, name a couple of decent DCs out of a "million".
***- there's a similar discussion on this site. The same well-known Rann constantly writes about impending difficulties with deposits and withdrawals from foreign banks and DCs. You will constantly have to explain their origin and whether the tax has been paid. And at Prosvyazbank, at the end of the year it is automatically calculated and withdrawn