Transition of positions after 0:00 when the bank is operating. How to identify? Need help from the hall.
Essence of the problem.
Write to the SD with a request to change the logic. Let them at least transfer the MAGIC (the position identifier should also be transferred).
It is of course possible to independently control the time and close positions, opening them again. But this is not, not at all what you want to have.
PS
As I understood this problem arose on the example of reals from VTB24?
PS
As I understand this problem has arisen with the reals from VTB24?
Not only in VTB, but also in Alfa, Life.....
This problem has been going on since the fourth. I really hoped that in five I wouldn't have to dance with tambourine.
Not only in VTB, but also in Alfa, Life.....
As far as I understand, the reopening takes place at the current price, including the spread, and the financial result of closing the position is recorded.
Are there swaps and commission? Is it the same on the demo (I really want to see what and how)?
But the newly opened positions(orders) contain new ticket numbers and the field MAGIC contains 0. Although before rollovera MAGIC was !=0.
As far as I understand, the reopening is done at the current price, including the spread, and the financial result of closing the position is recorded.
Does it have swaps and commission? Is it the same on the demo (I really want to see what and how)?
So positions or orders? If a position, whatever, in my opinion. If the order, we should shake the support.
If a position is reopened at a new price without inheriting the ID and magik to sort out the mess afterwards, it will not matter (as VTB24 has repeatedly swore at on its forum).
Well I thought so for some reason (although one more screenshot is missing with open positions).
However, everything is as usual - people are racking their brains trying to understand what was it. :(
Let's try and look at this masterpiece...
To the developers.
Just out of curiosity, how will we identify closed positions in the history during such operations?
And a couple more questions, not really on the topic (but I want to finish the topic).
1. What about the columns "ID" and "Order"?
Open position (opened manually).
I had a little spell on the position and got the following
And this is the history of trade operations (deals)
Attention question - And how do I know that this series of deals by the current position profit in the history hangs a loss of 13,28$ (preferably without scripts and other mechanization)?
2. About rollovers ([rollover close]/[rollover open])
Why instead of "[rollover close]" write [rc]/[ro] + leave only comment which was at position?
Well at the very least write something like this [rc -20,50]/[rc 100,50] (ie with an indication of the fixed financial result of the previous position or the entire series of trades).
PS
I forgot to highlight the columns in the third screenshot: "ID", "Order" (which by the way contains information), "Profit" and "Comment".
It doesn't give a shit.
OK, it doesn't. But closing a position and reopening it through orders with the old magician is even worse. That's just fucked up.
We have three options here.
1. The obvious one and the most uncomfortable one because it does not really solve anything - we should use handles to close the position before the rollover.
2. remove all the goodies like boo, trade analysis, and so on.
3. open an account elsewhere, where there is no rollover.
Ok. It doesn't matter. But closing a position and reopening through orders with the old magician is even worse. It's a real mess.
There are three options here.
1. The obvious one and the most uncomfortable one because it does not really solve anything - we should use handles to close the position before the rollover.
2. remove all the goodies like boo, trade analysis, and so on.
3. open an account elsewhere, where there is no rollover.
What the hell with this magician (although for some people it is). Let's agree that it is not correct to leave the previous magician, although honestly I don't understand why (volume is the same, goals are the same, direction is the same).
If we don't inherit the magik, we still need to associate a series of deals (by a unique identifier key) and allow the trader to quickly understand that the history contains certain financial results of those deals.
And all that, so the trader does not have to bother with mechanization and to use scripts and other stuff.
PS
I will add about the magician.
If there is nothing in the position but opening price as a result of the rollover (let's not count money and objectives yet), then there is no reason to null the magik.
Suppose the EA has worked with a certain magician and does not consider anything without it. So let's reset or change the magician and what?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Essence of the problem.
When working with the bank(s) at 23:59 all positions are closed with the comment [rollover close] and immediately opened with [rollover open]. This in itself is not new.
But the newly opened positions(orders) contain new ticket numbers and the field MAGIC contains 0. But before the rollovera MAGIC was !=0.
The question is.
How should we track positions after the 0? What is the most reasonable algorithm for this considering the peculiarities of MT5?